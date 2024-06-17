June 17, 2024
ADIA teams up with Advent International to buy into US money manager


Credit: 123RF.com

Fisher Investments on Sunday said U.S.-based private equity firm Advent International and a unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) have agreed to acquire a minority stake in the money-management firm valuing it at $12.75 billion.

Fisher Investments said the investment will be in the range of $2.5 billion to $3 billion.

Ken Fisher will remain as the executive chairman and co-chief investment officer, and Damian Ornani will continue to be the CEO of Fisher Investments following the closure of the deal, expected later this year, the statement said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal on Sunday.

Fisher Investments, founded by billionaire Ken Fisher, manages money for individuals and institutional investors. As of March 31, the firm had over $265 billion of assets under management, according to its website.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Georgia Power recommends these money-saving tips to lower your electric bill this summer – WSB-TV Channel 2

Georgia Power recommends these money-saving tips to lower your electric bill this summer – WSB-TV Channel 2

June 17, 2024

Former Universal Champion to make WWE return in time for Money in the Bank 2024? Exploring major hint – Sportskeeda

June 17, 2024

You may have missed

ADIA teams up with Advent International to buy into US money manager

ADIA teams up with Advent International to buy into US money manager

June 17, 2024
Georgia Power recommends these money-saving tips to lower your electric bill this summer – WSB-TV Channel 2

Georgia Power recommends these money-saving tips to lower your electric bill this summer – WSB-TV Channel 2

June 17, 2024

Former Universal Champion to make WWE return in time for Money in the Bank 2024? Exploring major hint – Sportskeeda

June 17, 2024
Financial advisers strengthen ties with accountants

Nuveen appoints new CEO | Money Management

June 17, 2024
How Homebuyers Could Potentially Save Hundreds of Dollars a Month

How Homebuyers Could Potentially Save Hundreds of Dollars a Month

June 17, 2024
Alpine Ice Hack For Weight Loss Reviews (WARNING) - Does Alpilean Supplement Really Work ? - Customer Reveals ... - TAPinto.net

Alpine Ice Hack For Weight Loss Reviews (WARNING) – Does Alpilean Supplement Really Work ? – Customer Reveals … – TAPinto.net

June 16, 2024