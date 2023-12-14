Active travel in Scotland – save money and improve your health

Active travel involves getting around in a physically active manner, whether it’s by walking, wheeling, or cycling. It’s a healthy and ecofriendly way to travel, taking care of your wellbeing while being kind to the environment and your wallet.

The Scottish Government is committed to making active travel the go-to choice for everyday short journeys by 2030, as outlined in their active travel framework.

Read on to learn more about the benefits of active travel and the funding available to help you get started.