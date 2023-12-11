December 11, 2023
Aberdeenshire badger-baiting gamekeeper filmed videos for TikTok to make cash


An Aberdeenshire badger-baiting gamekeeper filmed sick videos of hunting dogs ripping wild animals apart to make money on TikTok.

Ryan Martin, of Marykirk, told investigators that his motivation for the harrowing footage was cash and that he intended to produce more content featuring animal torture for the social media app, writes the Daily Record.

He hoped to attract a huge following among sickos who enjoy sadistic animal cruelty, and the evil 23-year-old has since escaped with a fine, community service, and a five-year ban on keeping animals after admitting his crimes.

One source said: “Ryan Martin was posting videos on TikTok and encouraging people to watch them. He was brazenly stating on captions that the level of barbarity on them was so extreme that they were illegal.

“But rather than feel shame at his actions, he told investigators that he could make an income from TikTok if he grew the audience. He stated this as mitigation for his crime – but any normal person would surely believe that making money from such a sick pursuit would make things worse.”

Martin now faces losing income made from the breeding and training of gun dogs, which he did from his cottage. He also faces any application for a shotgun licence being refused, which will mean he will be unable to work as a gamekeeper.





