An Abbotsford woman is expressing her frustration as she and her family have been hit with theft twice in the past year.

Janet Woods says in both instances, thousands of dollars of tools were stolen along with what she says is fishing gear.

The most recent case was this past Monday where $12,000 worth of tools were pilfered from her husband’s work vehicle.

“He just branched out and started his own company and has been very proud of the work that he’s been doing,” she said. “To have everything kind of stolen underneath him has been a devastating blow, and of course, to make money, he needs the tools. But without going to work, how can you make money to buy new tools?”

Woods says police have retrieved some tools she believes belong to her family, but she is worried she won’t be able to get them back.

“Without having proper serial numbers on the tools, we’re unsure if we’re going to be able to claim them as ours,” she said, explaining she also doesn’t have any imagery or descriptions of scratches or anything identifying the tools as hers.

CityNews has reached out to Abbotsford police for more information on the issue.