A virtual marketplace to help films make money

Expand

A radio jockey turned television content producer tasted success when he tested the waters of Tamil film production by funding a friend’s film. The film made money. Enamoured by that success he launched his own film, which bombed and literally left him on the streets.A techie working with Delloite, whose father was a film distributor, saw his family members lose money big time when a Marathi film they produced bombed at the box office.When the two met, they realised the biggest mistake in both the cases was they did not understand how to sell a film and make money from it. The result: They came together and launched ‘Producerbazaar’, an online marketplace for films.The startup helps producers monetise the intellectual property (IP) rights of their films by leveraging the internet and technology. At this marketplace, which uses blockchain technology, they identify multiple avenues for producers to tap into for revenue.“In the pre-Covid days, when we produced a film, we invited buyers/distributors for a preview. If they liked the film, negotiations started immediately, advances changed hands and the film’s hard disk was handed over. Post-Covid, thanks to emerging technologies and the GST regime, most of this happens digitally,” says G K Tirunavukarasu, founder and CEO, ProducerBazaar.A chance interaction with a top official of an OTT platform helped Tirunavukarasu understand issues affecting the film industry and producers better. His biggest question was when the industry produces hundreds of films every year, why do most remain unsold? Especially when some of the OTTs have enough and more money.Lack of clarity on ownership and legal issues on account of financiers were top reasons. Beyond that, the small teams that run the OTTs were unable to view and take a call on all content that is produced. If there was a way to identify and establish ownership, half the problem would be solved.That’s when Tirunavukarasu joined hands with Vijay Dingari, co-founder and chief business officer (CBO), Producerbazaar. With the help of an IP lawyer, they established standard operating procedures for buying film rights and established this marketplace. Over the past couple of years, Producerbazaar has onboarded more than 6,000 titles, 100-plus buyers and 200-plus sellers. The platform has facilitated the sale of more than 100 movie rights.“Blockchain technology helps you open a register for every film and place on it all agreements that a producer has signed so far for his film. Once it is done, it cannot be altered. This helps buyers looking for content reach out to the rightful holders and has brought in complete transparency,” says Tirunavukarasu.There have been interesting fallouts of late. When ‘Manjummel Boys’ became a hit, there were at least 25 enquiries with the platform on who owned the rights for Kamal Hassan’s ‘Guna’. A search in the market resulted in connecting the buyers to the actual rights holder. Another producer, who thought he had sold all the rights of all of the films he had produced, discovered that a film’s international dubbing rights remained unsold. He was able to sell right for three years for `3 lakh.“Thanks to this platform, we discovered that there are 25 different IP rights that the producer of a film can monetise. Besides the traditional theatrical, overseas, satellite and OTT, there are rights for sub-titles, international dubbing, dialects, gaming, virtual reality, metaverse that people are willing to buy,” says Tirunavukarasu.The venture is still in its early stages. It has got a mix of a grant and funding from central agencies including MEITY of `55 lakh. “We have now signed the term sheet with a venture capital firm for `5 crore funding,” he says. Once that comes through, it may well open the doors to the wider world ofcinema.