A Review of the Diamondbacks Round 3-10 MLB Draft Picks
The Arizona Diamondbacks had a very busy Monday afternoon as they had seven rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft, with which to pick seven new players to add to their organization. These seven players will all have a chance to earn a large bonus and compete for a chance to make the majors.
Tomorrow is the league’s final 10 rounds to finish out the 20-round MLB Draft. However, those players selected after the 10th round have very limited bonus money and aren’t getting the big-time bonus money that the first 10 rounds of players get. The scouting grades are 20-80 from MLB Pipeline.
3rd Round, Pick 102, RHP Daniel Eagen, Presbyterian College
Eagen has worries with his arm as he has already overcome elbow and shoulder injuries, but he has plenty of potential to be a starting pitcher, or at worst case, a multi-inning long reliever. Eagen’s fastball touches 96 and sits 93-94 with strong carry. His curveball is a low-80s plus pitch. He has to develop his changeup to stay in the rotation. Fun fact, he struck out 37.8% of batters in 2024.
4th Round, Pick 132, SS Tytus Cissell, Francis Howell HS, MO
Cissell will be tough to sign. He’s a high schooler taken in the 4th round and already committed to Missouri. He will likely command above-slot value in order to sign which could hurt the D-backs ability to sign other players.
However, Cissell has the potential to be a strong shortstop. He’s a switch-hitter with a good left-handed stroke and strong bat speed. He needs to develop his contact skills, but his 6’2 frame should give him 20 homer potential. He could steal 20 bases with his 60-grade speed as well.
5th Round, Pick 164, RHP Connor Foley, Indiana University
The D-backs got a relative steal here in Foley who was consensus ranked much higher than 164. He’s a power-armed right-hander who excelled out of the pen and as a starter. His fastball reaches 99 but sits 93-95 and is a 60-grade. His changeup and slider both have the potential to be above average. He could excel and move quickly as a reliever in the minor leagues.
6th Round, Pick 194, RHP Mason Marriott, Baylor University
Marriott is a reliever turned starter that has showcased a high-velocity fastball and high-spin breaking balls. His fastball has touched 97. His curveball is low-80s while his slider is mid-80s. All three of those pitches will play if the D-backs can teach him to control them. His changeup is a decent 4th pitch that reaches upper 80s. He has closer or late-inning potential in the bullpen if Arizona goes that route.
7th Round, Pick 224, LHP Luke Craig, UNC Wilmington
Craig is a 6’2 lefty with plenty of relieving experience. He’s pitched multiple innings out of the bullpen plenty of times this past season. In total, he threw 55 innings and had 2.13 ERA with 76 strikeouts and just 21 walks. He only allowed two homers all season as he generated plenty of easy outs and missed barrels.
8th Round, Pick 254, LHP Travis Garnett, William & Mary College
Garnett is a giant on the mound, standing 6’6. The left-hander is a solid reliever. He has some command issues but can generate strikeouts at a healthy clip. In the 2024 college season, he struck out 33 batters in just 22 innings but did walk 19 en route to a 4.09 ERA. However, opponents hit just .171 against him so he could excel with professional coaching.
9th Round, Pick 284, 3B Ben McLaughlin, Arkansas
The 6’3 left-handed hitting third baseman has an elite trait in his patience at the plate. He works counts and will work a walk plenty. He hit .302/.447/.490 with 11 doubles, nine homers, 42 RBI, 50 walks, and just 30 strikeouts in 60 games. His eye at the plate will serve him as he looks to make more strong contact and drive more balls in the minor leagues.
10th Round, Pick 314, OF Trent Youngblood, Translyvania University
The D-backs final selection on day two of the MLB Draft ends with a Dracula reference. The outfielder hit .441 with 45 RBI, 34 stolen bases, 16 doubles, three triples, and 10 homers. If he reaches the majors, he could become a fan favorite off his name and where he went to school. However, his speed and contact ability will be what gets him there.
