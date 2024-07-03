9 Ways To Save Money at Costco Without Ever Visiting a Store

What’s the easiest way to save on day-to-day expenses? Many people will tell you it’s a Costco membership. Costco members pay as little as $60 per year to access discounts on bulk groceries, household goods, tech devices, jewelry and more.

But what if you don’t live near a Costco — or simply don’t want to go there? A Costco membership might still be worthwhile, even if you never set foot in a store.

How Much Does a Costco Membership Cost?

There are two tiers of Costco membership: A Gold Star membership costs $60 annually, and an Executive membership costs $120.

Both plans allow you to shop online and in-store, and both come with two membership cards. However, the Executive membership also offers an annual 2% reward and extra discounts on many Costco services, such as insurance, home improvement services and truck rentals.

If you plan on using your membership to occasionally shop at Costco, the Gold Star plan is all you need. If you shop primarily at Costco and take advantage of many of its services, you’ll get more out of the Executive membership.

9 Simple Ways To Save

Can’t be bothered to drive to your nearest Costco warehouse? No problem — you’ll still save money with a membership. Here are 10 ways to save money at Costco without visiting a store.

Shop Online

Costco is famous for its enormous warehouse-style stores, but its discounts are also available online. In fact, Costco offers plenty of online-only deals on furniture, appliances, laptops and more. These discounted products can be delivered straight to your door.

You can browse for online-only discounts on Costco.com or download the Costco app for easy scrolling.

Order Through Costco Same-Day

Costco Same-Day is a grocery delivery service powered by Instacart. You can order online or through the app, then have your groceries and household goods delivered within two hours.

Prices are marked slightly higher through this delivery service to account for Instacart’s fees. You’ll also have to order a minimum of $35 worth of groceries. Using Instacart is more expensive than shopping in-person at any store, but you’ll still save on your delivery with Costco’s lower prices.

Use the Mail-Order Pharmacy

Costco’s pharmacy offers steep discounts on generic drugs. The National Prescription Coverage Coalition found that low-cost pharmacies — like Costco’s — are as much as 50% cheaper than retail pharmacies such as CVS or Walgreens.

Costco’s mail-order pharmacy allows you to order your prescriptions online and have them delivered. You can also sign up for automatic refills through your account, so you never need to visit a pharmacy last minute.

Save on Insurance

Costco offers affordable auto, home, business, life and pet insurance for members. These policies are available to all members, regardless of whether you live near a Costco warehouse.

As with any provider, these insurance prices vary depending on your plan and premiums. However, Costco estimates that members save an average of $595.86 on auto insurance in their first year. Those savings definitely make a $60 membership worthwhile, even if you never shop at Costco.

Unfortunately, Costco’s home and auto insurance policies are not currently available in California or Florida.

Shop Through Costco Next

Costco Next is a partner program that offers discounts for select brands, which include:

E-Z Up: tents and canopies

tents and canopies Mikasa: quality dinnerware

quality dinnerware Gorilla: sheds and play equipment

sheds and play equipment Travel Pro: luxury luggage

luxury luggage Mushie: baby essentials

baby essentials Sekkisei: luxury Japanese skincare.

Through Costco Next, you’ll buy directly from the brand and receive discounts provided by Costco. These discounts vary, but you can see the comparison between the standard price and your Costco member price before you buy.

Order Personalized Gifts and Photos

Costco offers custom photobooks, prints, calendars, cards and more through Shutterfly. Members receive 51% off standard Shutterfly pricing. You can also get free delivery on orders over $49.

Planning a wedding? This is a great chance to save on your save-the-dates or thank you cards. You can also save on your annual Christmas cards, gifts and home décor.

Book a Travel Deal

Another surprising service Costco offers is travel discounts. Through the website, you can book travel packages, hotels, cruises and rental cars.

Costco offers discounts on travel the same way it gives discounts on food and other products: by buying wholesale through partner brands and then selling to members at a lower-than-average price. One of its most popular travel vendors is Disney — this is an easy way to save when you visit a Disney resort.

Get Clean Water Delivered

Use a drinking water dispenser at home or in your office? You can get clean water delivery with your Costco membership.

Costco partners with Primo, a bottled water delivery service that offers spring, purified and alkaline water. You can buy your water dispenser through this service and sign up for routine bottle delivery.

Order Your Contact Lenses Online

If you use prescription contacts, you can order them online through Costco Optical. Costco carries all major contact brands, including Acuvue, BioTrue, Dailies, Precision and more. It also accepts most major vision insurance providers. You don’t need to visit a Costco warehouse to order your lenses — just enter your prescription information online.

