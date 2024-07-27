9 Ways to Earn Extra Cash

Young woman using her laptop.

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve been making money online as a freelance writer since 2009. Freelance work is just one idea of how to earn extra cash online. From entrepreneurship to flexible work-from-home gigs, there are lots of innovative ways to make a few extra dollars online — or a new full-time living.

Making money online is not a “get-rich-quick scheme.” But it can be a legitimate way to pump your savings account with some extra cash and build long-term financial security. Whether through a side hustle that’s relatively easy to start, or a more complex online business that might replace your day job, the internet makes many things possible.

Here are several ways to start making money online.

1. Take online surveys for money

Companies are constantly doing market research surveys to see what consumers like you think of their brands and product ideas — and they’ll pay for your time. For example, Swagbucks and Survey Junkie will pay you to take online surveys. According to Swagbucks, typical surveys might pay $0.25 to $5 each, and you could make around $50 to $250 per month.

2. Be a virtual juror for mock trials online

If you’re willing to put in a bit more effort than simple online surveys, you can be a virtual juror. Sites like eJury and OnlineVerdict connect attorneys with online “virtual juries” of people who review and provide feedback for legal cases. Your work as an online juror is not legally binding, and you don’t have to be a legal expert. It’s a mock trial, so attorneys and their teams can do a test run to see if their case is likely to be successful in front of a real jury. OnlineVerdict’s typical pay ranges from $30 to $350 per case.

3. Be a dog walker or pet sitter

If you love animals, you can make money by finding gigs online as a dog walker, pet sitter, or other pet care provider on Rover.com. This and other side hustles for animal lovers can earn $17 to $43 per hour or more.

4. Sell stuff online

There are different ways to sell things online and turn your clutter into cash in the bank. One is if you already have a house full of stuff you’d like to get rid of. Another is if you’re a savvy shopper who loves thrifting and finding great deals on clothes, antiques, and household products. Check out sites like eBay, Poshmark, or other online auction marketplaces.

5. Be an online freelancer

This one is near and dear to my heart. If you have digital skills, technical expertise, creative talents, or corporate experience, there are many ways to turn your free time into extra money online. Freelance job sites like Fiverr, FlexJobs, Freelancer.com, and Upwork can help you find freelance clients, bid on projects, and get hired for freelance work.

6. Be an online teacher or tutor

Want to make money teaching English — or other skills — online? Check out sides like Preply, where people can sign up to make money online as language tutors. English tutors charge an average of $15 to $25 per hour. Do you have in-demand professional skills, in fields like IT, business leadership, data science, or communication? Sites like Udemy let you make money as a course instructor by sharing your professional expertise with others.

7. Start an e-commerce business

Selling stuff on eBay is a great way to get started, but there are other sites you can use to sell products online. Especially if you’re passionate about selling online and if you know your target market well.

Use platforms like Shopify and Amazon to start an e-commerce business and sell products to customers all over the world. You could also sell crafts, artwork, and specialty products online with Etsy. There are all kinds of other niche marketplaces, too. For example, Palmstreet is an online marketplace for selling plants.

One route is to keep inventory at your home and ship it from there. If you don’t want to physically store and ship the inventory, use a dropshipping business model. Fulfillment By Amazon can help.

8. Start an online coaching business

Do you have special expertise and life experience that can be useful to others? Lots of people in the world would love to learn from you. Whether it’s personal finance coaching, relationship coaching, fitness coaching, music lessons, travel coaching, career coaching, business coaching, or therapeutic life coaching. Start an online coaching business and sell one-on-one sessions, group courses, eBooks, recorded videos, and more.

9. Start an online content business

It doesn’t happen overnight, but it is possible to make money online by building a following on social media with helpful, entertaining, online content. Start a podcast, blog, YouTube channel, Substack, Patreon, or TikTok (or all six)! Build your audience and ask your biggest fans to support you with subscriptions, premium purchases, live events, and more.

Bottom line: Why make money online?

Making money online is great for your bank balance, and it feels incredibly exciting and empowering. If you’re already fiddling around on your phone, why not take an online survey or bid on a freelance project? It lets you turn a few hours per week or a few minutes per day into productivity, momentum, and sweet, sweet cash. The internet is all around us, 24/7 — you can work on a flexible schedule and turn your free time and spare brain power into money in the bank.

Alert: highest cash back card we’ve seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2026

This credit card is not just good – it’s so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee!

Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Etsy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.