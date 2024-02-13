9 Passive Income Ideas That Can Make You Money on the Side

7. Design an online course

Online education has become quite popular over the last few years, particularly given the pandemic got everyone inside and learning on Zoom. As a result, there are plenty of online course options that you could explore, if you have something to teach.

As far as making money goes, there are a few options. For starters, you could just charge for your course, which is obviously the most straight forward way, although might curb your initial student counts, particularly if you aren’t an actual teacher. Conversely, you could go the freemium model direction, which would see you offering some courses for free, with more in-depth information available for a fee.

But Amazon doesn’t sell courses, so where can you do this? Well, there are plenty of online course sites that can help you get started, including Coursera and Udemy.