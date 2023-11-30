9 Items I'd Never Buy From Value Village, Even As A Die-Hard Thrifter

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

I have always been a die-hard thrifter, so when I moved to Canada in 2019 I was thrilled to discover Value Village – a store that doesn’t exist in my homeland of the U.K.

Before I moved to Canada, my thrifting escapades were confined to the U.K.’s small, charming charity shops and independently-owned second hand stores, so the transition to the sprawling landscape of Value Village, with all of its treasures, was a revelation.

It’s the thrift equivalent of IKEA or Walmart – a giant superstore offering everything from clothing, shoes, accessories, and formalwear to electronics, books, textiles and toys.

And while I love saving money and helping the environment by opting to buy second hand whenever I can, there are limits even for a bona fide thriftaholic like me.

From bedding to electronics, here are nine items that, no matter how tempting the price tag, I would never consider buying from a secondhand wonderland like Value Village – and why.

Bedding As much as I love to save money, bedding is something I would personally not buy from Value Village, or any other thrift store for that matter. The intimate nature of bedding means it is susceptible to accumulating allergens, bed bugs, and unseen bacteria over time, and although it can be washed on a hot cycle, something about buying bedding second hand just makes me feel a bit uneasy. I love nothing more than snuggling down in fresh, cozy sheets, and I think I’d always sleep a lot easier knowing somebody else hasn’t snuggled up in my bedding before me.

Towels Like bedding, there’s just something about buying towels from a thrift store that makes me feel a little bit uncomfortable. Of course, it is possible to wash towels on a hot wash to remove bacteria, but that could leave them feeling a bit crispy and scratchy. To be honest, I’ve never seen new-looking, fluffy, plush towels in a second hand store before, so I always prefer to opt for new ones to avoid the feeling of having “shared” my towels with a stranger. One exception to this general rule though, is for my dog. For her post-muddy walks, I would happily buy second hand towels (which would be washed on hot before using), as she does not need super-soft, fluffy towels and these often have a short life span anyway, so it would be wasteful to buy them brand new in this instance.

Electronics There are some second hand items you just can’t test the quality and condition of until you get them home – and electronics are among them. For me, it’s usually not worth the risk (or the money) to buy an electronic item from a thrift store like Value Village if I’m unable to test the product before buying it to make sure it works properly and safely. Former employees have told Narcity Canada in the past that Value Village electronics are often “knocked down or dropped on the floor,” which honestly aligns with my experience of those products being pretty inconsistent in quality. In most second hand stores, including Value Village, you usually cannot get a cash refund for faulty purchases. While you may be able to get a credit note in some circumstances, in my opinion it’s just easier to buy these types of products brand new.

Underwear This one probably needs no explanation, but did you know that some thrift stores – including some Value Village locations – do sell second hand undergarments? I’m not a judgmental person, so if someone is buying these products and keeping them out of landfill – good for them! But it’s not something I’d personally be comfortable with. As I’m fortunate enough to be in a position to buy products like this brand new, I’d prefer to do so!

Earrings ​Although I’d definitely pick up some types of jewellery from Value Village, like a necklace, watch, or bracelet, for example, earrings are generally a product I’d steer clear of. As earrings come into direct contact with the skin, there are a few hygiene concerns for me. Although they, of course, can be cleaned, the risk of any type of residual bacteria from somebody else’s piercings make me feel a bit grossed out.

CDs, DVDs and vinyls CDs, DVDs and vinyls are likely among the most popular items bought at thrift stores, so this one is probably a controversial take! However, similar to electronics, I am always cautious about spending money on products that I can’t guarantee will work as expected once I get them home, especially if I know I can’t return them at a later date if they’re faulty. A former Value Village employee told Narcity that in his experience, only around half of the records they bought during their time at the store actually worked, with many discs ending up scratched and dinged either by their previous owners or their bumpy life in the store. Of course, the upside is that products like CDs, DVDs and vinyls are usually pretty cheap to buy at Value Village and for a few dollars (or less) per item, you might be prepared to take the chance.

Expensive designer items If you’re one of the lucky shoppers, you might be able to snag a genuine designer item at a great price from a thrift store. However, I’m usually wary of designer products in second hand stores like Value Village, especially if the item has a hefty price tag. Why? Well, because most Value Village employees are not experts in authenticating items like handbags, clothing, shoes and accessories. Unless the item I’m buying has a genuine certificate of authenticity, or something else that proves it’s not a fake, then I’m careful not to get too excited and splurge – because there’s really no guarantee that the product is genuine. If it’s affordable and you like the design regardless of the brand name, then sure! Why not add it to your cart? But if you’re buying for the designer name alone, be sure the item is what it says it is before spending! If you want brand-name products on a budget, consider shopping from second hand sites that specialize in authenticating designer goods, or look for new bargains in stores like Winners or Marshalls.

Cushions and pillows I’ve seen countless cozy, inviting cushions and pillows for sale in stores like Value Village, but I’ve always opted to leave them behind. Research suggests that pillows and cushions are often full of nasties like dead skin cells, dust mites and even potentially bed bugs, which is off-putting enough by itself. While washing or cleaning these items may go some way to eliminating these microscopic hitchhikers, it’s usually not possible to wash these items hot enough to make me feel reassured that I haven’t brought home any unwanted visitors. For me, cushions and pillows (along with bedding and towels) are just worth buying brand new if you’re able to.

Board games While I’d be happy to purchase plastic kids toys and certain games from Value Village, I’m always wary about buying puzzles and board games specifically. In my experience, board games and puzzles almost always end up in thrift stores as incomplete sets or with missing pieces, which can be quite frustrating to discover when you come to use them. After all, you’re not really saving money if the second hand game you buy at a discounted price is actually unplayable! If there’s a board game I really want, I’ll buy it brand new. If there’s one I like the look of in a thrift store, I’ll try to make sure it includes the instructions and essential playing pieces before I buy it. For puzzles and jigsaws, well, there’s only one way to find out!

Although this has been a list of the items I’d never buy at second hand stores like Value Village, there are many, many items I’d always look to buy from a thrift store before buying brand new.

Among my favourite pre-owned items to pick up are things like cookware, mugs, glasses and kitchen utensils, books, handbags, leather items and, of course, clothing of all types.

Thrift stores are also packed full of treasures for kids, including plastic toys, games, dolls, and even gently-used plushies (provided you are confident can survive a very, very hot wash!).

I also love to search for gently-used furniture like bookshelves, cabinets, side tables and desks, as well as homeware like lamps, vases and frames, to name just a few items!

Whatever you prefer buy at second hand stores, you can rest assured knowing that you’ve saved an item from landfill and have likely saved a little money in the process. Win-win!