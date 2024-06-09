June 9, 2024
8 Trader Joe's Items To Buy To Save Money This Fourth of July

Beer is a Fourth of July staple, and this 12-pack is both high-quality and high-value.

Survey methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed 999 Americans ages 18 and older from across the country between May 3 and May 7, 2024, asking 22 different questions: (1) What will you spend the most on this summer?; (2) Has inflation impacted your summer vacation or travel plans this year?; (3) If you’re going on a vacation, how do you plan to travel? (Select all that apply); (4) If you’re going on a vacation, where do you plan to stay? (Select all that apply); (5) How much do you expect to spend on vacation this summer?; (6) What’s the best way to save money on vacation costs?; (7) If you are a parent, how much will you spend on summer activities/camps for your child(ren)?; (8) If you are a parent, how much will you spend on weekly child care costs this summer?; (9) Which retailer do you shop at most for your summertime needs?; (10) Which retailer do you think has the worst deals on summertime essentials?; (11) If you shop at Dollar Tree, what’s your summertime must-buy? (Select all that apply); (12) If you shop at Costco, what’s your summertime must-buy? (Select all that apply); (13) If you celebrate Memorial Day, how much money do you plan to spend?; (14) If you celebrate the Fourth of July, how much money do you plan to spend?; (15) If you celebrate Labor Day, how much money do you plan to spend?; (16) If you’re shopping during Memorial Day weekend, what are you planning to buy? (Select all that apply); (17) If you’re shopping during the Fourth of July, what are you planning to buy? (Select all that apply); (18) If you’re shopping during Labor Day weekend, what are you planning to buy? (Select all that apply); (19) Do you plan on working a side hustle this summer to cover expenses?; (20) What are some ways you plan to save extra money this summer? (Select all that apply); (21) How do you plan to build your wealth this summer? (Select all that apply); and (22) Which summer purchase is worth every penny, in your opinion? (Select all that apply). GOBankingRates used PureSpectrum’s survey platform to conduct the poll.

More From GOBankingRates



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Citizens Financial (CFG) Expands Wealth Management Offering - June 5, 2024

Citizens Financial (CFG) Expands Wealth Management Offering – June 5, 2024

June 9, 2024
How to make greenhouse business profitable

How to make greenhouse business profitable

June 9, 2024

You may have missed

Citizens Financial (CFG) Expands Wealth Management Offering - June 5, 2024

Citizens Financial (CFG) Expands Wealth Management Offering – June 5, 2024

June 9, 2024
Does eating chili peppers increase or decrease risk?

Does eating chili peppers increase or decrease risk?

June 9, 2024
8 Trader Joe's Items To Buy To Save Money This Fourth of July

8 Trader Joe’s Items To Buy To Save Money This Fourth of July

June 9, 2024
How to make greenhouse business profitable

How to make greenhouse business profitable

June 9, 2024
Age is Just a Number. See How Joan Payden Built A $700 Million Fortune At 92

Age is Just a Number. See How Joan Payden Built A $700 Million Fortune At 92

June 9, 2024
It's easiest to save money in these 3 Texas cities

It’s easiest to save money in these 3 Texas cities

June 9, 2024