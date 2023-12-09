8 Tips From Experts To Save on Your Holiday Travel

Holiday travel can be costly, especially if you haven’t already booked your hotel or flight by early December.

Read: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

“Waiting to buy holiday flights will almost certainly deliver you a more expensive airline ticket,” said CheapAir.com CEO Jeff Klee. “Prices around the holidays are already high, and the longer you wait, the more expensive they get.”

Yet, even if cash is tight, it’s not easy to get out of visiting family for the holidays without guilt surrounding that decision. Fortunately, even if you’ve waited until the last minute to make your holiday travel plans, you can still find ways to save money, according to Klee.

1. Avoid Flying on Weekends–Usually

Holiday or not, prices for flights typically skyrocket on weekends. “During certain times of the year, it’s best not to [plan] your typical Sunday through Saturday [trip],” said Josh Harry of Josh Harry Travel.

However, this year is an exception, with Christmas Eve, a Sunday, offering substantial savings on flights, according to Klee. He noted you can save as much as $120 flying on Christmas Eve instead of December 22, the Friday before Christmas.

“Additionally, Christmas Day presents a reasonably affordable option for travel, with cost savings comparable to those of Christmas Eve,” he said.

Likewise, you may also find lower fares by flying home for your New Year’s Eve celebration on New Year’s Day or the Tuesday after.

There’s another benefit to booking your flight during a weekday, Harry pointed out. “Be flexible with how you take your days off [from work], because sometimes it’s to better to fly on a Tuesday morning without a crowded airport!”

2. Be Flexible on Your Mode of Transportation

With gas prices down since this time last year, according to statistics at YCharts.com, it may cost less to drive to your destination, especially if you can make the trip in one day with no hotel stays.

If your destination is a bit too far to drive, be willing to take a flight with connections or even drive to a cheaper airport to save money, Mercedes Zach, travel expert at Asaptickets, part of Trevolution Group, suggested.

“If a direct flight is too expensive, look into connecting flights,” she said. “You may even combine multiple airlines or different modes of transportation. The more flexible you are, the better deals you can score.”

3. Use Frequent Flyer Rewards

Zach also recommended joining loyalty programs, not just for the points and cash back, but for related travel perks like free access to airport lounges when you reach a certain tier. “Many airlines have rewards programs that offer discounted flights, free upgrades, and other perks,” she said.

Using a rewards credit card when you book your trip can also help stretch your holiday gift budget if you trade in those points for gift cards or merchandise. “Multiple credit card companies offer cashback options and rewards programs, allowing you to earn points while traveling that can later be redeemed for things you don’t want to pay for from your own pocket,” Zach said.

4. Pack Snacks

Sure, the airport lounge may have free snacks and beverages for VIP loyalty rewards members. But everyone else has to resort to pricey airport food or wait in the airport security line with hunger pangs. Some airlines even charge for in-flight snacks nowadays.

You can save money by hitting your local Walmart or Costco before you leave and stocking up on non-perishable snacks. Unfortunately, you can’t bring water or other beverages through the TSA checkpoint, even if it’s in a sealed bottle. But if you’re traveling by car, pack a cooler so you can skip the roadside rest stops except for gas or bathroom breaks.

5. Monitor Flight Prices Through an App or Website

You’ll want to shop around — or enlist the help of a travel agent — to find the lowest fares during the holiday season. “It’s always worth comparing prices with several different travel agencies, airlines and search engines to find the best deals that match your itinerary’s needs,” Zach advised.

Fortunately, today’s travel tools and apps make it easy to track flight prices and save money, even after you’ve purchased your tickets.

“Travelers can utilize features such as, CheapAir.com’s Price Drop Payback to save money,” Klee explained. “If at any point, between the time of purchase on CheapAir.com and one day prior to a customer’s travel date, there is a lower fare, travelers can request a travel credit of up to $100 for the difference between the price paid for each ticket and the price currently being advertised for the same itinerary.”

6. Book Directly through the Hotel

You might think that booking through a travel app or even a travel agent will yield the most savings. But that’s not always the case when it comes to hotel accommodations, said Marina Guastavino, CEO of Directo, a travel extension that searches for direct deals.

“Don’t depend exclusively on discounted booking platforms for your accommodations. Instead, consider reaching out to the hotel directly through their official website,” she said. “By taking this approach, you can tap into reduced rates since the hotel won’t have to shell out commissions to third-party booking websites. Often, you can discover savings ranging from 5% to 20%.”

She added that some hotels will even offer extra perks or amenities when you book direct. Plus, it might be the only way to take advantage of the hotel’s loyalty program. “It’s a total win for any savvy traveler,” Guastavino said.

7. Broaden Your Search for Travel Destinations

If you’re lucky enough to plan a vacation during the winter holidays and aren’t committed to visiting family, a little creativity can lead to tremendous cost savings.

“Compare different types of vacations,” Harry advised. “You may be surprised how cheaper one may be over another! You may be shocked how inexpensive a cruise can be compared to a theme park vacation.”

An all-inclusive resort destination may be a top pick if you’re looking to relax on a white-sand beach instead of shoveling cold white stuff off your steps this winter. Harry noted that an all-inclusive resort may be cheaper than a theme park or other destination once you factor in food, drinks and activities.

8. Use a Travel Agent

When you book through a travel agency, you may snag lower prices on hotels and airfare – and it doesn’t cost you any money to enlist the services of a travel agent. “Most travel agencies do not charge a planning fee, which means it costs you nothing to use a travel agent,” Harry said.

Your travel agent can shop around for the lowest fares and hotel rates, and also leverage their industry relationships to land extra benefits, upgrades and perks. Like a booking app, your travel agent can monitor prices for you and adjust your rate if the price drops. That means there’s one less thing for you to worry about when you’re planning holiday travel.

In addition to the cost savings, you’ll gain the benefit of a personal travel planner who understands what you want and will work to make your holiday getaway the best experience possible. “I am always going to be available either by phone or email. You will only talk to me, who knows why you are taking this trip and how much it means to all of you,” Harry said.