8 Best Grocery Stores To Shop for School Lunches and Save Money

Back-to-school season is almost here, and while you’re busy shopping for supplies and planning schedules, don’t forget about the all-important school lunches. With many families across the U.S. feeling the pinch of rising costs, finding the best deals on tasty and nutritious lunch options is more important than ever.

If you’re looking to stretch your dollar further while ensuring your children have healthy, satisfying meals to take to school, look out for stores with special offers and loyalty programs. Picking up store brands instead of more expensive name brands will also help save those pennies.

Here are eight of the best grocery stores to help you save money while packing lunches that your kids will actually want to eat.

Walmart

Walmart is a go-to for many families due to its low prices and wide selection of products. They offer everything from fresh produce to pantry staples and snacks, often at competitive prices. Their Great Value brand provides even more savings on essential items for school lunches, and they’ve recently announced a one-click basket that’s ideal for school lunches. The basket contains 16 items, including the ingredients for a classic PB&J, fresh fruit, snacks and juice, enough for two weeks of lunches at roughly $2 per day.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s offers a variety of suitable school lunch options at reasonable prices. Their selection of pre-packaged snacks, dried fruits and ready-to-eat meals like wraps can make preparing school lunches quick and easy. They also have a good variety of organic and gluten-free options.

Costco

Buying in bulk can be a great option for saving money on school lunches, particularly if you have a number of children in school, and they’re not likely to suddenly go off a certain food just as you buy it in bulk! Costco is a great option for bulk buys, so while it requires a membership, the savings on large quantities of lunch-friendly items like fruits, snacks, and drinks can be significant.

Target

Target’s grocery section, particularly with their Good & Gather brand, offers affordable food options ideal for popping in school lunches. The promotions, perks and discounts you can get, especially through the Target Circle app, provide additional savings on already reasonable prices.

Kroger

Kroger stores and their regional brands (such as Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and King Soopers) provide a wide range of affordable lunchbox essentials. Their loyalty program and digital coupons can help you save even more on school lunch favorites, including deli foods, snacks and fresh produce.

Lidl

An international discount grocery store with a wide range of schools, Lidl offers low-priced, high-quality groceries – mainly private-label, which keeps prices low. They have a good selection of fresh produce, plus snacks perfect for school lunches. Their rotating weekly specials often include child-friendly items at great prices.

Aldi

Similar to Lidl, Aldi is known for its low prices and high-quality private-label products. Their selection includes a variety of affordable fresh fruits, vegetables, drinks, and snacks ideal for school lunchboxes. They also frequently have special buys and seasonal items that can add variety to your lunches without breaking the bank, perfect for children who don’t want to unpack the same thing day after day!

Sam’s Club

Another bulk-buy option, Sam’s Club, offers significant savings on large quantities of groceries. Their Member’s Mark brand includes many affordable and healthy options for school lunches, from snacks to fresh produce and drinks.

