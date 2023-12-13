7 Ways To Save Money At Sephora Canada That You Probably Didn't Know About

Want to make the most of your next Sephora trip? Whether you’re a seasoned beauty shopper or a newbie to the scene, there are so many useful features offered by Sephora Canada that you may not be taking full advantage of.

These tips and hacks can help you get the most bang for your buck while shopping at the retailer, help you narrow down what you’re looking for, and get you access to sales, discounts and other exclusive offers.

If you’re ready to hit buy on your next beauty haul, consider these seven features first to make the most of your shopping experience at Sephora.

The Sephora App If you’re shopping without the Sephora app, you’re missing out on exclusive offers and delivery options that you don’t get from just shopping online. The app is free to download and gets you access to options like same-day delivery, in store or curbside pickup. There are also app-only promotions and offers like point multiplier events (in which you can often get two, three or four times the points on certain purchases), first access to products, and more.

Color IQ If you’re looking for the perfect foundation colour but don’t know where to start, you can go to a Sephora store and get a Color IQ. This is when a beauty advisor scans your skin to determine your perfect colour match. This a great tool to use if you’re looking for something new, and can also save you the time, hassle, and money of trying several products and not having them work for you. Find A Store

Beauty quizzes Sephora has a ton of online beauty quizzes you can take to help you streamline your shopping experience and give you a better idea of what to look for. There are quizzes for putting together products for your complexion, determining what kind of fragrance you’ll like best, finding hair solutions and even putting together a skincare routine. For example, the Complexion Routine Builder quiz asks you questions about the type of finish you’re looking for and what skin type you have, suggesting a lineup of products suited to your needs that can include primer, foundation, concealer and setting spray or powder. Find It On Sephora

Makeovers You can get personalized recommendations and a custom makeover by booking a beauty service at Sephora. While the service itself isn’t free, it gives you the chance to try a range of products without having to purchase every single one, saving you the money you would have spent on something that you might not like. There are both makeup and skincare services available, although exactly what is offered will vary by location. You can also earn Beauty Insider points from beauty services, which you can redeem for rewards or money off purchases. Find It On Sephora

Auto-Replenish Auto-Replenish is a really cool feature at Sephora that allows you to save a bit of money by joining a subscription delivery program. To use it, simply visit the page of the product you’re shopping for and sign up for Auto-Replenish. You can select how often you want to receive the product and you’ll also get 5% off the refill, as well as free shipping. You can cancel or pause the refills anytime. The program is a great way to keep your beauty bag stocked full of the products you constantly reach for, with the added bonus of saving a bit of money on repurchasing! Find It On Sephora

Beauty Insider If you’re still shopping at Sephora without a Beauty Insider account, you’re missing out big time! Becoming a Beauty Insider gets you access to tons of perks as well as Sephora’s point system, in which you can earn one point per $1 spent on purchases that you can later redeem for rewards (like products, services and activities) or money off your purchase. Beauty Insiders also get access to exclusive beauty offers, events and product launches, discounts and sales, free shipping on every order, and a free gift on your birthday. Find It On Sephora

Beauty events Sephora regularly hosts beauty events both in-store and online where you can see demos and learn about new products. Events are reserved for Beauty Insiders, but it’s free to join! Once you’re in, you can book and attend events at your local store or register online for events held over Zoom. The events, which are free to sign up for, give you a chance to see how a product works and the best way to use it, and often come with free gifts, free deluxe-size products, sample bags or giveaways. Find It On Sephora

This article has been updated since it was originally published on December 12, 2022.