7 Ways to Prevent Affluenza in Wealthy Children.

Passing on the family wealth to children without also bestowing a sense of entitlement is a challenge for many affluent families. It can be a significant part of a financial advisor’s job to provide strategies and solutions to families in the hopes of avoiding the ill-effects of what’s known as affluenza.

“A lot of families don’t teach their kids about finances” and this creates headaches later on, says Jennifer Mann, a vice president in the Chicago office of Lenox Advisors. It’s important to train them when it comes to money—using…