7 Ways To Avoid Sacrificing Your Financial Future

Many Americans are working hard just to get by right now. That often comes with great sacrifice — primarily, when it comes to their financial future.

Last year, data writer at Clever Real Estate, Matt Brannon, told GOBankingRates, “We’re coming off a year of high prices, where 26% of Americans pulled from their retirement savings, often to cover expensive emergencies, afford essential goods or pay off debt,” he noted. “That lack of ability to save plus concerns over future income explain why so many are fatalistic about a reasonable retirement.”

While it’s tempting to pull from savings for the present, experts warn it’s something we should work hard to avoid.

“Sacrificing the future for the present can lead to long-term financial instability and stress,” said Dennis Shirshikov, head of growth at GoSummer. “Without adequate savings, individuals may find themselves unprepared for retirement, healthcare costs, or emergencies. This can result in extended working years or reduced quality of life in retirement.”

Below, more money experts weigh in on ways to save for the future — retirement or otherwise — while still living a quality life now.

Establish a Balanced Budget

“Creating a balanced budget that allocates funds for both present needs and future savings is essential,” said Shirshikov.

He said this involves categorizing expenses into needs, wants and savings, ensuring that each category receives appropriate attention. “One approach is the 50/30/20 rule: allocate 50% of your income to necessities, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to savings.”

Kevin Huffman, finance expert and owner of Kriminil Trading, agreed that this is the first step.

“It starts with knowing your current budget; list your income and your expenditures in a budget,” he explained. “Seeing it all written down will allow you to see where you might be able to reallocate funds to reach your savings goals more easily. You can use apps and trackers of all types to help you here.”

Build an Emergency Fund

“An emergency fund acts as a financial buffer, preventing the need to dip into retirement savings during unforeseen circumstances,” said Shirshikov.

He recommends aiming to save three to six months’ worth of living expenses in a readily accessible account.

Automate Savings

“Automating savings can help ensure consistency and discipline,” Shirshikov advised. “Setting up automatic transfers to retirement accounts and savings accounts minimizes the temptation to spend.”

Huffman agreed that this is a wise approach.

“Automatically transfer funds from your checking account into a retirement savings or emergency savings account every week or month,” he said. “When you set it up so you ‘pay yourself first’ — that is, you save before you spend — you are less likely to skip saving because there is no ‘decision’ involved.”

He added that many employers also offer auto-enrolment for retirement plans such as 401(k)s, so leverage these options.

Maximize Employer Benefits

According to Shirshikov, you should try to take full advantage of employer benefits such as 401(k) matching, health savings accounts (HSAs), and employee discounts. “These benefits can significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses and boost savings.”

Huffman noted the same that you should utilize your employer benefits to the max.

“A lot of employers offer you a retirement savings plan as a benefit with a matching contribution,” he noted. “That’s essentially free money so even if you don’t know where else to start, try to contribute at least the minimum amount to guarantee that you get the maximum match. It’s a current return on an investment in your future.”

Reduce High-Interest Debt

“Paying down high-interest debt quickly frees up money for savings and investments,” said Shirshikov. “Focus on strategies like the debt snowball or avalanche methods to tackle debts efficiently.”

Diversify Income Streams and Practice Mindful Spending

According to experts, diversifying income through side gigs, freelance work or passive income investments can provide additional funds for savings without drastically changing your lifestyle.

“Mindful spending involves being intentional about how you use your money,” said Shirshikov. “This means distinguishing between needs and wants and making thoughtful choices about discretionary spending. A simple practice I recommend is tracking every expense for a month.”

Invest in Personal Development

Shirshikov was also quick to note that investing in skills and education can lead to higher earning potential, thereby increasing the ability to save without sacrificing lifestyle quality.

“Continuous learning and professional development can open doors to promotions and better job opportunities,” he stated.

Overall, experts advocate for a mindful approach and a focus on small wins to keep you on track with your savings goals.

“You don’t have to save massive amounts right off the bat,” said Huffman. “Instead, save a little bit at a time and ramp up your savings as your finances permit. Compound interest can transform even the smallest amounts saved regularly into large sums over time.”

He concluded, “Make sure to celebrate small achievements for getting there.”

