7 Times Automakers Worked Together To Save Money

Sure, competition breeds innovation, but so does collaboration. From sharing platforms and engines to developing whole new nameplates together, it’s hard to find an automaker in today’s industry that goes at it entirely alone. Collaboration is also not a new concept, though it has received more attention in recent years.

The best examples of early platform sharing date back to the aftermath of WWII. Companies like Volkswagen and Citroën didn’t have enough money to develop multiple platforms, which is why the original Beetle and VW Bus ride on the same platform. The famous 2CV also donated its underpinnings to the Ami and Dyane.

Platform sharing became prominent in the USA in the 1960s when GM used the same platform for the Pontiac LeMans, Chevrolet Chevelle, and Oldsmobile Cutlass.

Platform sharing used to be limited to brands under the same corporate umbrella, but automakers quickly realized that they could work together if they shared a common goal. The best example of this is the BMW Z4 Roadster and the Toyota Supra. BMW needed a roadster, and Toyota needed a halo sports car. Apart, these two brands would not have been able to afford the development cost, but by working together, they made it happen.

Why Do Automakers Work Together?



It stands to reason that every automaker hopes to be the leader in its own corner of the marketplace, and ironically, a completely isolationist approach to doing business runs counter to this goal. When automakers work together, they cut development time and costs, work with proven components, and reap the rewards of their partner’s reputation and market standing.

In short, the only way to stay competitive is to work together when it makes sense. One of the best examples is the Jeep Cherokee and Mercedes-Benz GLE, formerly known as the ML. When Daimler-Benz purchased Chrysler in 1998, it inherited the Jeep brand, too. When Jeep needed a new turbocharged diesel engine for the Grand Cherokee, it borrowed one from Merc. In later years, the entire Grand Cherokee was built on the ML’s platform.

But how do companies with no connection benefit? Toyota and BMW work together because there’s good money in it, and they both win. The Supra and the Z4 are not rivals, so the two automakers aren’t stepping on each other’s toes.

An excellent example is the new Ford Ranger and the Volkswagen Amarok. They’re effectively the same car, but the Amarok is sold as a more high-end midsize truck in specific markets. Ford also offers a performance model, which Volkswagen has no intention of doing. Once again, everyone’s toes are safe.

With that in mind, we decided to do a deep dive to find some lesser-known times when automakers worked together to save money.

Mazda and Ford: The B-Series/Ford Ranger Pickup Trucks



Ford

Mazda was in a tough spot in the early 1970s, and Ford came to the rescue in 1974 when it purchased a 24.5% stake in the Japanese company. It was a win-win, as Mazda managed to stay alive, and Ford had a new partner it could supply with engines. This partnership officially ended in 2015 when Ford’s share in Mazda dropped to 2%, and it decided to cash out. The most well-known product of this decades-long collaboration is arguably the Mazda B-Series pickup, better known in the US as the 1993 to 1997 Ford Ranger.

Mazda built previous versions of the Ford Ranger/Courier, but in this case it was swapped around. Ford built the trucks and exported them globally as Mazdas. This was arguably when this great collaboration started to crumble. Instead of being allowed to develop new products, Mazda had to follow what Ford was doing.

Once the brands split, Mazda was finally able to show the world what it was capable of, leading to brilliant products like the CX-5.

BMW and Rover: The 2001 Mini Cooper Hatch



Mini

When BMW purchased the Rover Group in 1994, British Aerospace owned it. At the time, the Rover Group consisted of Austin, Rover, Mini, and MG. BMW had clear plans for the brands, and one of the main goals it wanted to achieve was the production of an entry-level hatch. Rover started developing what we know as the first-generation modern Mini in 1995, but the two brands did not see eye to eye.

Rover wanted a model to replace the Metro, while BMW wanted something sportier. Eventually, BMW won the argument after it sold Rover but retained Mini.

While BMW had a bigger say in what the Mini eventually became, Rover is often overlooked for doing most of the legwork. When the Mini launched in 2001, it was powered by a Tritec engine. Tritec was a joint venture between Chrysler and Rover.

Ford and Jaguar: The Jaguar X-Type



Jaguar

Jaguar fell under Ford ownership in 1999 and stayed with the American automaker until being sold off to Tata Motors in 2008. During the Ford era, Jaguar’s range was expanded with the X-Type, launching in 2001 and running for a single generation from the 2002-2009 model years. The X-Type was built on the Ford CD132 platform, the same foundation as the Ford Mondeo Mk III, and fitted with a Jaguar-built AJ-V6 engine.

The X-Type’s sales numbers came nowhere near the company’s stated goal of 100,000 units each year. Sales peaked in 2003 with 50,000 units; by 2005, the X-Type struggled to sell just under 11,000. As a result, Jaguar never turned a profit in the Ford years.

The X-Type is an excellent example of how these partnerships don’t always work out. Sometimes, both companies can put their best effort forward and still come away with little to show for it. The X-Type was not a bad car, but it felt a few years behind rivals like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. This trend kept on following Jag, even after Tata took ownership. Perhaps the brand will finally reach its former glory when it goes fully electric.

Chevrolet and Daewoo: The First-Gen Chevrolet Spark/Daewoo Matiz



Wikimedia Commons via Vauxford

Daewoo was a South Korean automaker established in 1937. It eventually fell into bankruptcy and scandal, closing its doors in an everything-must-go sale to General Motors for $1.2 billion. Today, even the name has been retired, being renamed GM Korea for the Asian market.

While the Daewoo name has effectively been scrubbed from the face of the Earth, the Chevrolet Spark keeps the brand’s legacy alive. It was launched in 1998 as the Daewoo Matiz, inspired by a rejected Fiat design and packing a 0.8-liter three-cylinder.

It quickly became the automaker’s bestseller in several emerging countries. Ultimately, this deal benefited General Motors more than anyone else involved, giving the American automotive giant a strong foothold in the Asian market, and supplying them with a long list of Korean-made cars that were sold under various names around the world. To make these models more appealing, GM ended up using the Chevrolet badge the most.

Nissan and Renault: The Nissan Navara and Renault Alaskan



Renault

What is now known as the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance began as the Renault-Nissan Alliance, with the partnership first kicking off in 1999. It was not an acquisition or a merger but a mutual agreement between all major parties that sees them working together around issues such as corporate governance and sharing in the actual nuts-and-bolts of auto development.

Nissan and Renault worked together to create the CMF-A platform, a versatile modular foundation for affordable, reliable family cars intended to sell in growing markets such as India, and in 2016, Renault debuted the Alaskan pickup concept, a new midsize built on the Nissan Navara platform for the Colombian and European markets. The Navara itself had already been packing Renault engines at this point, with the third-generation models offered with a series of Renault-built diesels, so repackaging the truck with Renault design and branding was no big stretch. The Alliance remains a mutually beneficial agreement for all parties involved to this day.

Toyota And PSA: The First-Gen Toyota Aygo/Citroën C1/Peugeot 107 And 108



Vauxford via Wikimedia Commons

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic s.r.o. is a mouthful, so we’ll call them by their initials: TMMCZ. This is a Czech automobile manufacturer established in 2002 in a 50/50 joint venture between Toyota and the PSA Group, then known as PSA Peugeot Citroën. The manufacturer was originally known as TPCA, or Toyota Peugeot Citroën Automobile Czech s.r.o. It was not a buy-out or a merger; the establishment of TPCA was created in part to co-develop the Toyota Aygo. Also known as the Citroën C1 or the Peugeot 107 and 108. The partnership officially dissolved in 2021, with Toyota acquiring PSA’s interests in TMMCZ.

The C1/Aygo/107 was designed by Italian Ferrari veteran Donato Coco and offered with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine built by Toyota or a 1.4L i4 diesel engine built by PSA as part of a whole other partnership with Mazda and Ford of Britain. The collaborative effort was a success, with the three cars selling nearly 60,000 units in the first year and anywhere from 166,000 to 340,000 every year following until the nameplates were finally retired, with the Aygo being replaced by the Aygo X in 2021. It would be tempting to say that Toyota got the best of the deal, carrying the Aygo’s legacy to this day and acquiring TMMCZ. Still, the deal helped all involved parties to strengthen their market standing and development knowledge base.

Mitsubishi And Chrysler: Mitsubishi Lancer And Dodge Caliber, Jeep Compass, Chrysler Sebring, Etc



Mitsubishi sold 15% of its shares to Chrysler in 1971, and that’s how it ended up being part of DaimlerChrysler in the merger we mentioned earlier. The DaimlerChrysler conglomerate knew a good thing when it saw one, and Mitsubishi’s GS Platform ended up underpinning 18 vehicles. The list includes the Lancer and Lancer Evo, Dodge Caliber, Jeep Patriot and Compass, Chrysler Sebring sedan and convertible, Dodge Avenger, Dodge Journey, and even the Chrysler 200.

Thankfully, the GS Platform can fit a wide variety of engines. In addition to the Lancer Evo’s brilliant 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, the engine bay also hosted a Fiat turbocharged diesel, a Volkswagen diesel (the infamous Dieselgate unit), a Peugeot four-cylinder, and even the Pentastar 3.6-liter NA V6. Talk about putting in a heroic effort and saving several companies loads of money. In this case, there were no real losers. Unless you count the unfortunate souls who purchased a Dodge Caliber, undoubtedly one of the worst cars ever made.