7 Things You Should Know If You Hope To Make Money Driving for Uber Eats

The gig economy has made it easier for a lot of people to make additional income with more flexibility than ever before.

When the rideshare company Uber appeared on the scene, it seemed a revolutionary way to make money without all of the hassles of applying for a job. All you need is a reliable car and a smartphone. For people who didn’t want to put quite as much wear and tear on their cars, Uber Eats — delivering food to peopl — became another great way to add income.

While Uber Eats can still be a good way to make extra money, one driver suggested there are some things you need to know first if you’re hoping to make money driving for them.

Location Matters

Cat Stickler is a single mom in Utah who has been delivering food through Uber Eats since 2021.

She said the success of driving for Uber Eats really depends on your location, availability of customers and the miles per gallon that your vehicle gets.

“I live in a small town, so I end up driving much farther than others who live in or near a major city that has late-night restaurants,” she said.

It’s Not a Living Wage

You can absolutely add income by driving for Uber Eats. But it’s not a full-time job.

If she drives between eight and 12 hours a day, Stickler said, she can earn a couple hundred dollars. “My highest was $225 in 12 hours, but it was only once in 2022,” she said.

However, “[It’s] nowhere near a livable wage, especially after factoring in gas and other expenses. But it’s decent in emergencies.”

More recently, for 10 or slightly fewer hours, she makes closer to between $110 and $130 per shift, even on Friday and Saturday, which are the busiest nights.

Pay and Tips Issues

What’s worse, Stickler said, is that not only has Uber Eats’ base pay per trip decreased, but the amount people tip on average has decreased, too.

She added, “There’s been more tip baiting as well, where customers set a tip up front but remove it after the food was delivered to make sure a driver accepts their order.”

Service Line Woes

Uber is not doing a great job at customer service, lately either, Stickler said. “[The] customer service line for drivers has plummeted in quality lately, and it’s clear they’re phasing out live support, which has been an extra challenge — since I drive overnight when there are more orders and fewer drivers — and has negatively impacted my willingness to drive more often.”

Factor In Time

Time is also money for drivers. If you’re waiting for a call to come in, that’s time you could potentially have spent earning income in a job.

The only upside is that time spent waiting is not a big deal for her, as she can bring a notebook to brainstorm or research for her freelance clients while waiting for orders. “So, I’m still using time wisely.”

However, for drivers who don’t have additional streams of income, waiting might equal a loss of money.

Wear and Tear Considerations

Another issue that people should consider before they sign up to drive with Uber Eats (or any rideshare company) is car maintenance costs.

“Wear and tear on my car is most important since I’m mindful to account for more frequent oil changes, tuneups, alignments and other routine maintenance that decrease overall profit margins over time,” Stickler said.

Insurance Concerns

She pointed out that insurance is often more expensive as well when you start driving for a rideshare service, which is fine if you’re raking in the cash.

“When I first started and until spring 2023, I drove Uber Eats as a significant source of income, and it was well worth it since the pay and tips were on the higher end of the scale.”

However, since October 2023, she only drives when she needs fast cash to pay a bill or meet basic living needs, such as when she’s running short and doesn’t have enough time to get another client.

“While I used to drive four to six days a week, I’m now down to five to10 times a month,” she said.

So while driving for Uber Eats is a good supplement, it’s not a living wage, even if you put in 12 hours a day (in 2024), she warned.

“The costs often far outweigh the benefits. In 2024, the biggest benefit is that it gives people with a car an accessible way to make quick cash to supplement their primary income to pay bills without needing to wait to get paid.”

