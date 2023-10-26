7 ‘Rich People Jobs’ That Make People Wealthy

BenAkiba / Getty Images

When you were a young child and starting to get a little older, you probably got asked the question a lot by adults: “What do you want to be when you grow up?” The answers might vary from person to person and generation to generation, but no matter the occupation, everyone wants a job that’s going to make them a lot of money.

To become wealthy, you might have to take on a classic “rich person’s job” — one that has a history and track record of creating wealth. Most have an average salary that exceeds $100,000 each year.

So what are these tried and true “rich people jobs” that can make you wealthy? Some are ones that have been known to rake in the big bucks for ages, while others are a new spin on an old version of the same position. Either way, GOBankingRates found a few that might be worth polishing your resume up for.

Cybersecurity

This is a field that is hard to break into from entry-level. However, once you get a foot in the door, the money starts rolling into your account.

“I would recommend building a few years of broader IT experience,” suggested Joe Coletta, founder and CEO of 180 Engineering, a technical recruitment firm. “Perhaps breaking into IT with a help desk job after having a few certifications in hand. The journey isn’t simple, but you’ll swiftly fly past $100,000 once you get there.”

Product Owner

Do you have a great pitch for the next massive computer product that everyone will want and that stores cannot keep stocked on their shelves? Then great news: You might just be on the road to becoming wealthy simply by turning your idea into a reality and putting it on the market.

“With an average salary of over $110,000, product owners on the business side of IT help IT personnel understand business priorities while building software,” said Coletta. “You can succeed in the role if you’re detail-oriented, a good communicator and interested in learning about technology.”

Investment Banker

If you move money, you can make money. That is what investment bankers take care of — from merger facilitation and acquisitions to guiding price for securities.

Justin Albertynas, a financial expert and the CEO of Ratepunk, notes that the average starting salary for an investment banker is $125,000. “…But bonuses can push total compensation into the millions for top performers,” Albertynas mentioned.

“Even an analyst — average age 22-27 — can make up to $200,000 a year with all the bonuses, with the most senior positions in the investment banks netting upwards of $1 million a year,” said Albertynas.

Corporate Attorney

These are the legal brains working in the background of major business deals, mergers and acquisitions, and they get paid well to do so.

“Corporate attorneys earn around $150,000 a year,” Albertynas explained, “and becoming a corporate attorney typically requires about seven years of post-undergraduate education and examination, followed by continued learning and, often, specialization within the field of corporate law.”

Dentist

You might dread going to the dentist, but they love it when you come see them for a cleaning or cavity filling. That’s because they are getting paid well to make sure your teeth are in tip top health.

Nathan Brunner, CEO of Salarship, said, “Dentist is a rich-people job due to its high earning potential, with average salaries of about $150,000, allowing for a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle.

“Additionally, dentistry provides professional prestige and autonomy, as dentists are respected in their communities and often run their own practices, allowing them to be independent in their careers.”

Actuary

“Actuarial sciences are becoming increasingly sought-after by math pros due to their high earning potential,” said Coletta, who highlights the fact that after clearing a couple of initial — albeit challenging — exams, an actuary can earn a starting salary above $70,000 a year.

“From there, it goes onwards and upwards with plenty of room for growth,” Coletta added, “with FSAs making $250,000 on average and broader multifunctional team leaders going far beyond.”

Surgeon

This is especially true for doctors in specialized fields like neurosurgery or cardiovascular surgery, because their expertise leads to their saving patients’ lives.

“The average median salary for a cardiothoracic surgeon in the U.S. is around $500,000 a year,” Albertynas said. “But, although the money is definitely nice, it takes a daunting amount of time to become a qualified surgeon — 15-18 years after high school, to be exact.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 ‘Rich People Jobs’ That Make People Wealthy