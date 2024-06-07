7 Outdoor Dollar Tree Items To Save Money on Your Yard This Summer

Summer is almost here. Stocking up on your outdoor essentials can get expensive, but you’re bound to save a few bucks by picking up your yard items at Dollar Tree.

From plastic planters to gardening tools and pink flamingos, here are some Dollar Tree favorites.

Garden Collection Citronella Incense Sticks

It’s mosquito season, but you can keep the biting at a minimum with these Citronella Incense Sticks from Garden Collection. Each pack comes with six sticks measuring 17.5 inches tall. They have mostly positive reviews on Dollar Tree’s website. Reviewers said they work really well, but the biggest downside is that they’re usually sold out in stores.

Pink Plastic Flamingos

Throwing a summer luau? For $1.25, these pink lawn flamingoes make the perfect addition to any tropical-themed party. They’re 13.5 inches tall, and reviewers said they’re fun and retro. However, some said that they may not last the entire season.

Golden Gate Plastic Planters

These round plastic planters from Golden Gate work well indoors or outdoors and come in an assortment of colors, including blue, red, tan and green. Dollar Tree shoppers say they’re extremely lightweight, which makes them perfect for hanging plants.

Tool Bench Hardware Nitrile-Coated Garden Gloves

Protect your hands while working in the yard with these garden gloves from Tool Bench Hardware. They’re also coated in nitrile for a better grip on your gardening tools and protection from dirt and moisture. The gloves are available in one-size-fits-most, in black, blue, orange and white.

Outdoor Seat Cushion

Add some comfort to your outdoor seating area with these outdoor seat cushions. They come in several colors and designs. The cushions are also easy to clean, water-repellant and fade-resistant, according to Dollar Tree.

Garden Collection Foam Kneeling Pads

These foam kneeling pads will come in handy whether you’re gardening, cleaning the house, or crafting. Dollar Tree recommends stacking two on top of each other on rocky surfaces. The pads come in blue, gray and purple. Shoppers say they’re knee-savers, and you can use them everywhere, inside and out.

Outdoor Fun Splash-N-Swim Glittery Plastic Beach Pails with Shovels

Give these to the kids to play in the backyard, use as centerpieces filled with flowers or decor or as kid-friendly gift baskets. The plastic pails also come with a shovel and are available in a variety of colors.

