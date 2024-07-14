7 Middle-Class Shopping Strategies for Tackling Back-to-School Shopping

Families of K-12 students will spend an average of $875 for clothing, shoes, school supplies and electronics this year, according to the National Retail Federation. But even hearing a cashier say you owe $100 for school supplies can be slightly uncomfortable to downright distressing, depending on the value you’re receiving and how it affects your budget.

GOBankingRates surveyed approximately 1,000 women across the U.S. to find out what summer purchase is worth every penny, and 11% said sales on back-to-school supplies. Furthermore, about 5% of respondents said they planned to shop for school supplies during the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays, and 8% said they’d have school supplies on their shopping lists on Labor Day.

The good news is that no matter when you plan to shop, you can save. To help, here are some middle-class shopping strategies to try this year to get the most out of your budget.

Middle-Class Shopping Strategies To Stay Within Budget

Nicole Stanley, head money coach and owner of Arise Financial Coaching, said that, for middle-class shoppers, being frugal during back-to-school season is crucial.

“It’s easy to get swept up in the marketing and the ‘need for new,’” she said. But there are strategies you can use to avoid overspending.

Consider What You Already Have

“My first piece of advice would be to take inventory of what you already have and what can be salvaged from the previous year,” Stanley said. “You may find that you don’t need to buy new clothes, pencils, binders, etc., because you already have what you need on hand.”

Consider Purchasing Secondhand Items

“My second piece of advice is that if you do need clothing or supplies, purchase secondhand before you buy from big-box stores,” Stanley said. “You can also check out Facebook Marketplace or ‘Buy Nothing’ Groups. There are folks who give away clothes and supplies for free or heavily reduced cost.”

Shop for Staples at Dollar Stores

“Thirdly,” Stanley said, “don’t be afraid to get staples at discount stores like The Dollar Tree. A No. 2 pencil is a No. 2 pencil anywhere.”

Set Limits With Your Kids

Gary Hemming, owner and commercial lending director at ABC Finance, explained that, sometimes, budgeting can become derailed because your kids are looking at all the new back-to-school items that are not on your list. Or, he said, they want brand-name everything and your budget just simply doesn’t allow for it.

“It can be tough to do the shopping with your kids, but it helps to involve them in the budgeting process,” he suggested. “Set clear spending limits to manage their expectations, and even create a list with them beforehand to ensure they know what to look for. It can even be helpful to look online ahead of time and pick out the brands together so you can stick to your back-to-school budget.”

Consider Buying Specific Items in Bulk

Hemming said that buying in bulk can sometimes be helpful when it comes to items that get lost or broken frequently.

“Pens, pencils, scissors and other smaller, more fragile items can sometimes be cheaper when offered in a bigger pack,” he explained. “At the time, it might seem like more, but when you think about it in the long run, it saves you from having to spend even more down the road. Sometimes these items are also only found during those peak back-to-school seasons, so it helps to budget for these bulk items and keep a stash at home for when you need them again.”

Make Sure You’re Getting the Best Deal

Stanley said that the best deals will likely be Walmart and Target.

“Every year, they seem to get more and more competitive with each other, benefiting the consumer,” she said. “Online retailers like Amazon will be ready to offer specials and discounts as well, but make sure they are actually discounts before you click buy.”

Before you buy something from Amazon, Stanley suggested asking yourself whether you think the price has been increased in order for the discount to look like you’re saving money. If you do, she said you can find out by using Amazon price-tracking services like CamelCamelCamel.

Prioritize Wellness Supplies

Hemming said that many families prioritize clothing (as younger kids grow out of their clothing quickly), school supplies and electronics like laptops, headphones or new phones. But he has an additional suggestion.

“Although these are necessary and common back-to-school items, I also find it’s important to prioritize wellness and stock up on vitamins, sanitizer and other health-related supplies,” he said. “School is where most kids get sick, so it helps to take advantage of any deals you see related to wellness to try and stay ahead of cold and flu season.”

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed 999 American women aged 18 and older from across the country on between May 3 and May 7, 2024, asking 22 different questions: (1) What will you spend the most on this summer?; (2) Has inflation impacted your summer vacation or travel plans this year?; (3) If you’re going on a vacation, how do you plan to travel? (select all that apply); (4) If you’re going on a vacation, where do you plan to stay? (select all that apply); (5) How much do you expect to spend on vacation this summer?; (6) What’s the best way to save money on vacation costs?; (7) If you are a parent, how much will you spend on summer activities/camps for your child(ren)?; (8) If you are a parent, how much will you spend on weekly child care costs this summer?; (9) Which retailer do you shop at most for your summertime needs?; (10) Which retailer do you think has the worst deals on summertime essentials?; (11) If you shop at Dollar Tree, what’s your summertime must-buy? (select all that apply); (12) If you shop at Costco, what’s your summertime must-buy? (select all that apply); (13) If you celebrate Memorial Day, how much money do you plan to spend?; (14) If you celebrate the Fourth of July, how much money do you plan to spend?; (15) If you celebrate Labor Day, how much money do you plan to spend?; (16) If you’re shopping during Memorial Day weekend, what are you planning to buy? (select all that apply); (17) If you’re shopping during the Fourth of July, what are you planning to buy? (select all that apply); (18) If you’re shopping during Labor Day weekend, what are you planning to buy? (select all that apply); (19) Do you plan on working a side hustle this summer to cover expenses?; (20) What are some ways you plan to save extra money this summer? (select all that apply); (21) How do you plan to build your wealth this summer? (select all that apply); and (22) Which summer purchase is worth every penny, in your opinion? (select all that apply). GOBankingRates used PureSpectrum’s survey platform to conduct the poll.

More From GOBankingRates