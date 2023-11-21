7 Little-Known Ways to Save Big on Black Friday

Now that Thanksgiving week is here, you may be trying to decide what deals to shop for Black Friday. Many big retailers and small businesses have money-saving offers that could help you keep more money in your wallet. But if you take extra time to strategize before you shop, you can maximize your savings. Here are a few lesser-known ways to save big this Black Friday.

1. Shop early…or late

These days, Black Friday is a multi-day event. Most major retailers hold sales beginning several days before Black Friday and extend them well past Cyber Monday. If you need to shop before or after Black Friday, you can still score significant savings. Don’t feel pressure to shop on one specific day, when there are multiple days to get a great deal during the holiday season.

2. Don’t ignore price match guarantees

As you shop for the best deals this Black Friday week, review price match policies. Many top retailers have more generous price match guarantees during the holiday season. If you buy something covered by such a policy and the price is later reduced, you can get the price difference refunded. If you don’t pay attention to price matches and don’t re-check pricing, you may spend more than necessary — so make sure you’re not missing out on an even better deal.

3. Use coupon codes at checkout

Many of us do our Black Friday shopping online. Shopping online is an excellent alternative if you hate lines, busy crowds, and traffic. Before you complete the online checkout process, first see if you can get a bigger discount using a coupon or promo code. You can use one of the best coupon apps to find discount codes that lower your shopping bill. This strategy is a simple but often overlooked way to save money during the busy holiday shopping season.

4. Check for subscription deals made available to new users

This time of year offers the perfect opportunity to try new-to-you service subscriptions. Whether there’s a new software program or streaming app you’ve been considering using, check for holiday deals. Many companies offer massive discounts to new subscribers. By subscribing now, you may find a fantastic service that meets your needs without draining your checking account.

5. Review deals and negotiate service provider prices

Some expenses, like home internet, cable, and cellphone service, can be negotiated. Now is an excellent time to review competitors’ plans and prices. You can use this pricing data to negotiate pricing with your current service providers. Call them and ask if they’d be willing to match a competitor’s price instead of you switching providers altogether. Even if they don’t match holiday deal prices, they may offer you a deal cheaper than your current price.

6. Stock up on everyday essentials

Many people shop deals to save money on holiday gifts, but that’s not the only option for big sales events. Black Friday is also a good time to stock up on everyday essentials for you and your family. Some of the products you use daily may be sold at a discount for the shopping holiday.

For example, my local skin care clinic will have all skincare products discounted by 20% in honor of Black Friday. I can save some money by stocking up on go-to products like my favorite face moisturizer. Plus, I won’t need to refill my cabinets for a while.

7. Pay with cash to avoid overspending

Spending more than you can afford is never a good idea, especially when you’re using credit cards. If you’re not cautious, you can quickly develop an expensive credit card debt problem. If you struggle with overspending, consider using cash for your Black Friday shopping trip. Having physical cash on hand could make it easier to stay on budget. But if you don’t struggle with this, you may want to opt for cash back credit cards to earn money back on your spending.

Keep your finances in mind as you shop

Whether shopping Black Friday sales for holiday gifts, upgrading home gadgets and accessories, or stocking up on everyday essentials, these tips can help you keep more money in your pocket. For additional ways to save money, check out our personal finance resources.