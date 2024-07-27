6 Ways To Save Money by Purchasing Your Winter Wardrobe Now

Summer isn’t just for planning out vacations and figuring out how to spend your time off — it’s also the perfect season for thinking ahead when it comes to your budget.

If you’re hoping to save some money in advance, purchasing your winter wardrobe now is a savvy way to help your pocketbook later.

“Shopping early for winter apparel ensures consumers get the first pick on new arrivals, which is crucial for securing the right sizes and preferred styles before they sell out,” said Simon Elliott, founder and operations director of Clifton.

“Additionally, early shopping typically coincides with end-of-summer sales, allowing consumers to enjoy substantial discounts.”

Taking time to purchase your winter attire now can save you big when those chilly months come around. Below, experts outline some strategies for maximizing your savings.

Go Online

“Summer is the best time to shop for winter apparel,” said Melanie Musson, finance expert with Clearsurance. “It’s not in high demand, and there are still retailers with last year’s stock that they need to get rid of.

“So, if you’re willing to purchase something new but not a brand-new design, you can save 60% or more.”

According to Musson, most retail stores won’t have winter gear on the floor because it’s not worth the space it takes up. So, if you want to find good deals, you’ll have to check online.

“You have a couple of options. First, you can search for winter gear on a retail website and choose from what’s available and what’s a good deal.”

Second, she said you can do a web search for a specific item and find where it’s sold for 50% off or more.

“When you see a listed price on a web search, make sure the retailer is legitimate. You can search reviews on retailers to get a good idea,” she said.

“You’ll recognize many retailers, though, and if you’ve heard of them and purchased through them before, you can usually count on them being reputable.”

Sign Up for Newsletters

“Consumers who time their purchases just before the peak winter season can enjoy savings of anywhere from 15% to 50%,” Elliott said.

These early bird discounts are a strategic way for retailers to boost their sales during typically slower periods, and savvy shoppers can take full advantage.

“Joining the mailing lists of favorite retailers is a smart move,” he added. “It’s a direct line to early sale notifications and exclusive discounts that aren’t always available to the general public.”

Follow Favorite Brands on Social Media

According to Elliott, social media platforms are often the first places where new promotions and sales are announced.

“Keeping an eye on these can alert you to limited-time offers that could lead to big savings.”

Use Price Tracking Tools

“Tools like Honey or camelcamelcamel offer a way to track prices on specific items,” Elliott explained.

Setting alerts for price drops can help you buy at the lowest price possible.

“By planning ahead and utilizing these strategies, consumers not only prepare themselves for the colder months but also manage their budgets more effectively — avoiding the financial stress that often accompanies last-minute winter shopping.”

Shop Resale

“My number one ‘secret’ tip on how to get the best deals on winter clothing is to shop resale,” said Jennifer Johnson, founder of True Fashionistas.

She explained that typically, many resale stores sell all seasons all year.

“As you can imagine in the heat of the summer people are not looking for winter coats or sweaters and therefore many resale stores will do deep discounts on these items in the summer.”

You can save upwards of 90% off retail by shopping at resale stores to stock up on winter items.

Shop End-of-Season Sales

Johnson’s second tip is to always shop the end-of-season sales.

“You can usually find things very inexpensive because the stores cannot store those items for next season, and they just want to move it so they can bring in their spring items.

“I once found a beautiful full-length wool coat that was originally well over $1,000 for a little over $200. Great deals can always be had during the off-season.”

