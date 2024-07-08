6 Used Cars that Will Last Throughout Retirement

With the hefty price tag of new cars these days, getting the most life out of your vehicle makes financial sense, especially as you enter retirement. Having a new car payment on top of other expenses while on limited funds can add stress, but a well-maintained used car can reduce your monthly bills. While “the average vehicle has only an 11.8 percent chance of lasting 250,000 miles,” per iSeeCars, there are several options that can last up to 250,000 miles based on their 10-year study that looked at 260 million cars sold between 2012 and 2022 to determine which make and models could last the longest.

“Vehicle lifespans continue to grow, with more than 20 cars now having a 20 percent or better chance of lasting at least a quarter million miles,” said iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. If you’re in the market for a long-lasting, durable vehicle, here are six solid choices to take you through retirement for any budget.

Ford F-350 Super Duty

Starting Price: $43,970 per Kelly Blue Book for a 2023 model.

Renowned for its power, versatility, and, most importantly, reliability, the Ford F-350 Super Duty is a trustworthy vehicle. It’s designed to last and can handle all your needs, from towing and hauling to off-roading. According to iSeeCars, the Ford F-350 Super Duty boasts an impressive 49.1% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, a figure that’s 4.2 times higher than the average, earning the top position on the list.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Starting Price: $55,950 per Toyota for a 2024 model.

The Toyota Land Cruiser is built with toughness and reliability, perfect for unforgettable adventures that can last through retirement. The rugged SUV was created to go anywhere and can easily tackle jammed-packed traffic or an off-roading adventure comfortably. Plus, it’s durable, with a 47.9% chance of lasting to 250,000 miles.

Honda Pilot

Starting Price: $37,695 per Car and Driver for a 2023 model.

The Honda Pilot is a reliable and safe car that’s practical for everyday use. The three-row SUV has a roomy interior and a powerful engine that’s easy to handle. According to iSeeCars, the Pilot has a 42.7% chance of hitting 250,000 miles.

Honda Accord

Starting Price: $27,295 per Edmunds for a 2023 LX model.

Another Honda on the list is the Accord. Known for its reliability and overall excellent quality, the popular mid-sized sedan is widely appealing for its affordable price point and longevity. The Honda Accord has a 27.1% shot of lasting 250,000 miles.

Subaru Outback

Starting Price: $29,620 per Car and Driver for a 2023 model.

The Subaru Outback is a midsize crossover SUV with standard all-wheel drive known for its durable build, innovative tech features, and reliability. In addition, the Outback consistently earns top safety marks and has racked up eleven consecutive Top Safety Pick+ awards since 2013. According to iSeeCars, the SUV has a 22.3% chance of surviving 250,000 miles.

Toyota Camry

Starting Price: $27,415 per Car and Driver for a 2023 model.

Making the final spot on iSeeCars’ list is the Toyota Camry. The mid-sized sedan is an attractive combination of reliability and affordability. In addition, the Camry has reigned as the champ of longevity for years and is known for not needing major maintenance repairs often. The Camry has a 20.4% chance of seeing 250,000 miles.

More From GOBankingRates