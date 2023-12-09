6 Tips on How to Make Money Reviewing Amazon Products

Trevin Peterson, 27, has been making money online for over six years, mainly by selling things on Amazon .

When he got started in 2017, he spent money on buying inventory and testing different products like seatbelt gap filler and pens that sometimes did not sell. He learned many costly lessons by loading up on inventory that didn’t sell and oftentimes would need to be sold off cheaply or thrown out to avoid storage fees.

While he’s eventually become a successful Amazon seller, he’s well aware that a costly trial-and-error process may not be an option for others.

In 2023, he came across Amazon’s influencer program , which pays commissions to people who post video reviews of products on their listing pages. At first, he didn’t think it would earn much, but he had seen people post about earning money through it. In April, he began to test it out himself, and to his surprise, it turned out to be a great additional hustle he could add to his Amazon business and teach others through his online coaching program.

Getting started is not too difficult, although maintaining a high velocity of uploads requires a significant time commitment. To onboard, Amazon requires signing up through a social media account such as Instagram, Facebook (both must be business accounts), YouTube, or TikTok. The program considers follower count and other engagement metrics for approval. Once in, Amazon requires the submission of three trial videos. In a previous interview with Insider, Peterson shared his top pieces of advice for signing up and creating those trial videos, including having good quality sound, keeping the product within view and avoiding making any medical claims.

Peterson has made about $4,200 on average a month over the last three months reviewing products on Amazon, according to screenshots of his account viewed by Insider. From his own process, he has learned a few things that increase someone’s ability to earn more commission.

Top tips

The most important element is volume. You have to be prepared to upload multiple videos. Peterson uploaded about 150 videos by the end of April and earned $1,680 in his first month, according to screenshots of his account viewed by Insider. For this, he reviewed more expensive products including an at-home gym cage, golf clubs, and a truck bed cover.

The hurdle is finding enough things to review. This is when you have to get creative by continually paying attention to your surroundings for products, even if they weren’t purchased on Amazon.

“A lot of times, people don’t realize almost every product around your house is sold on Amazon,” Peterson said. “So as long as it’s sold on Amazon, you can review it. And a lot of times people overlook certain products.”

Commonly overlooked products that he noted do well are things such as lighting fixtures, door knobs, cabinet knobs, and hardware. Peterson looks for any product he can review when visiting someone’s home or renting an Airbnb. Just make sure you’re reviewing the exact same product and brand.

Peterson says the amount of commission he makes on each video varies drastically from no money, to a few cents, all the way up to hundreds of dollars a month. But on average, most of his content makes about $3 to $5 a month per upload.

Peterson recommends starting out by reviewing more expensive products, or those over $100, and then working your way down to cheaper items. This will increase your chances of earning more money early on, he said. Most people already have a laptop, phone, blender, or TV — start with them, he added.

You can do multiple reviews for a single product. For example, start with an unboxing video. Then, create a tutorial video on how to use the product. After you have used the product over a given period, create a video sharing your experience, he said.

When Peterson purchased his AirPods, he made an unboxing video of how to pair them. After a few months, he created another review of his experience using them in different locations, such as the gym and on a flight.

Peterson emphasized that the videos must provide value, and the best way to do that is to put yourself in the shopper’s shoes and ask what they might want to know about a specific item and its unique features. For more expensive products, consumers want to know whether they are high quality and if they last. If a pair of headphones is noise canceling, then review them in noisy scenarios, he said. If you have a pair of headphones with good grip, review them after working out or going for a run.

You want shoppers to click on your video, which may not be the only one posted in the review section. Therefore, you’ll need to create a good title and image thumbnail. Generally, the title should be direct about what the video is reviewing, for example, “unboxing,” “pairing tutorial,” or “honest review, one year using Apple AirPods.” The thumbnail should clearly show the product.

A very popular type of video is a comparison between two similar products, such as AirPods versus Beats, he noted. Peterson doesn’t recommend purchasing a competing product just for a review. If you have family members or friends with similar products, you can borrow them for a review.

Also, once Peterson began reviewing products, the sellers of competitor brands contacted him and asked for product reviews, too. This provided another opportunity to create comparison videos.

When you do this, be sure to show both products side by side in the thumbnail and state that it’s a comparison in the video.

Lastly, think about seasonality. For example, in the springtime, cover golf clubs; in the winter, cover skis and snowboards; and in the summer, camping tents are great, he said. Seasonality also works when you’re using sports gear.