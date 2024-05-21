6 Things To Buy Before Summer Starts — and How To Save Money on Them

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty Images

With summer just around the corner, there are many purchases people are planning to make to prepare for the season. And it’s not too late to take advantage of a few deals to save money.

Savings are in; spending too much money is not. Here are six items you should consider snagging before it gets too hot and several tips for how to save money on them.

Airline Flights

Many people are in the midst of planning their summer vacations. Part of that planning process typically involves a pricey purchase: airline tickets. But there are ways to save.

Use tools like Google Flights to price-check airline tickets against competitors. You can also sign up for Google Alerts, which will let you know whether the prices of flights go down and when the best time to book your travel is.

To maximize your savings, use a credit card for reward points that can be redeemed for future travel, including airfare and hotel stays. Don’t forget to check travel websites for package deals that include air travel, hotel accommodations and transportation.

Luggage

Speaking of travel, make sure you’re prepared for your upcoming summer trip by securing the right luggage. The cost of luggage can add up when you buy it all at once without a sale, so keep an eye out and snag it when you can.

Along with traditional luggage, don’t forget to keep an eye on backpacks and larger totes that can be used as overnight bags. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for items you use while traveling, such as noise-canceling headphones and TSA-approved toiletries.

Clothing

Before summer hits, the racks at your favorite retailers are filled with clearance items from the past season’s styles. While fashion comes and goes, chances are that summer styles are very similar to what was in season for spring.

You can grab clearance spring pieces, like shorts, dresses and shoes, for the summer months ahead — and save some money while doing so.

Furniture

With summer comes big holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. And many people are likely going to be hosting parties at their homes for the holidays. To make sure your home is ready for the summer season and summer holidays, you can spruce up your house, backyard and patio with some new furniture.

And luckily, these summer holidays also tend to mean big savings when it comes to furniture. Many furniture stores and other retailers have sales for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, so you can scoop up some items at a discount. Plus, it’s midyear, so chances are furniture stores and warehouses like Costco have furniture they need to move and will offer up deals to do so. You can score great deals on bedroom sets, living room pieces and items for your kitchen.

Air Conditioning

If you live somewhere hot, it might be worthwhile to summer-proof your home now instead of later. As the temperatures soar, the costs for air conditioning parts and labor will surge, along with an extended wait time to get service.

Additionally, you can check Amazon and discount retailers for portable air conditioners so that you can stay nice and cool during the hot summer months. It can also pay off to buy curtains that block out the sunlight and standing fans for rooms with little to no circulation.

Camping Equipment

If you plan on getting some rest and relaxation with your family on a camping trip this summer, be sure to check out sales on camping supplies. Instead of paying top dollar for last-minute items, utilize sales to purchase things like tents, portable lights, towels and ice chests.

You can also snag food utensils and other camping items at your local dollar store. Besides utensils, you can get candles, mini propane burners, paper products and cleaning supplies at most dollar stores. And don’t forget the s’mores supplies!

