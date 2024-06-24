6 Summer Essentials To Buy at Five Below To Save Money

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Sticking to a budget is top of mind for the majority of Americans this summer. According to a GOBankingRates May survey covering summer spending topics, 57% of overall Americans said sticking to a budget was essential for saving extra money.

If you’re on a budget, chances are you might be heading to Five Below to find summer essentials for much less than what you’d find for sale at a big-box store. GOBankingRates carefully reviewed Five Below’s summer inventory to see which items bought at Five Below can save shoppers the most money.

Animal Mini Water Gun

Unless we’re proven wrong, the cheapest possible water guns for outdoor soaking fun are available at Five Below.

Dollar Tree comes pretty close with its water squirters for kids, but these are priced at $1.25 each. Essentially, this pricing means Five Below shoppers save more money if they buy several mini animal water guns at once than if they shopped at Dollar Tree.

If a Five Below shopper bought five mini animal guns, they’d pay $5. A Dollar Tree shopper, in comparison, would pay $6.25 for the same amount of water blasters.

Ladies Mesh Water Shoes

At $7.69 per pair with The Perfect Part brand, Walmart comes close to beating out Five Below as the store with the cheapest offerings in ladies water shoes. The retailer still can’t fully beat out the $5 price tag on Five Below’s ladies mesh water shoes though.

Each pair can be worn at the beach, the pool and at water parks. Shoppers can choose from ladies shoe sizes six through 11 and pick from several vibrant colors including white, black, blue and pink.

Hydraquench Tumbler With Handle

Remember all the hype with the Stanley cups earlier this year? Those that didn’t get a Stanley — which retail for $35 or more at Target — can save money without sacrificing style when they purchase one of Five Below’s Hydraquench tumblers.

As seen on social media, this tumbler is something of a Stanley dupe. It comes in a wide variety of trendy colors, like pink and turquoise. It’s sized at 40 ounces for all-day hydration and features all the other attributes of the typical Stanley cup, including a handle, lid and straw, minus the buyer’s remorse.

Tornado Bladeless Handheld Fan

Let’s quickly compare and contrast the Tornado bladeless handheld fan sold at Five Below with the JISULIFE handheld mini fan sold at Walmart. Both are similarly designed, but the Walmart option is currently $18.99 — and that’s its discount price. Its original price is typically $45.99.

Yep, we’ll add the Tornado fan to our Five Below shopping carts. In addition to receiving a bladeless fan, each package also includes a fan stand and a USB power cable.

Two Person Pop-Up Tent

You may find it tough to find a retailer selling tents that can beat Five Below’s low prices. Similar two person tent offerings start at $25 at Walmart and $35 at Target with some of those prices reflective of current website sales.

At $15 each, this tent does cost more than Five Below’s typical $5 pricing but buyers that want an inexpensive tent handy for backyard camping adventures will likely consider it to be a good deal. Big enough to fit two people, the tent includes one tent, one rain fly, four tent pegs and one storage bag along with setup instructions.

Hardside Carry-On Spinner Luggage

Price: $25.00

Sorry Walmart, but your cheapest hardside luggage option at $29.99 still can’t beat out the hardside carry-on spinner sold at Five Below.

At $25 each, this hardside spinner suitcase includes spinner wheels, a retractable handle and meets the FAA size regulations for carry-on luggage. If you still need to shop luggage for summer vacations, this is your sign to get an inexpensive carry-on at Five Below and put your saved money towards enjoying fun experiences during your trip.

