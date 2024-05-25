6 Summer Essentials To Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

Dollar Tree has legions of fans, and for good reason. Nearly everything costs only $1.25 there, making it a go-to place for savvy shoppers looking to get the most out of their hard-earned cash.

Like many other retailers, Dollar Tree often changes out its selection of goods based on the season. That means anyone who needs to shop for summer essentials this year can find much of what they need without spending a ton of money.

If you’re wondering what other budget-conscious consumers are getting at Dollar Tree this summer, and what makes those purchases worth the money — a small sum though it is — here’s what you need to know.

This Is What Dollar Tree Shoppers Are Buying This Summer

GOBankingRates recently surveyed nearly 1,000 American consumers — including those who primarily shop at Dollar Tree and those who frequent other stores — to find out their summertime must-buys at this store. These are the results:

34% of overall respondents said they shop for beach accessories — like umbrellas, water bottles, towels and tote bags — with the percentage only increasing for regular Dollar Tree shoppers at 41%.

49% of overall respondents opt for summertime snacks, but this increased to 60% for more avid shoppers.

29% of overall respondents said their summertime essential is party supplies, with 35% of Dollar Tree-only shoppers saying the same.

Around 28% of those surveyed get their beach and pool toys, sunscreen and sunglasses at Dollar Tree. The percentage for these increased to about 34% for regular shoppers.

17% of all respondents said they go for clothing and accessories, a percentage that increased to 20% for more regular shoppers.

27% of overall respondents purchase travel-sized items at Dollar Tree. This increased to 33% for those who primarily shop at the store over other locations.

GOBankingRates also reached out to a couple of avid Dollar Tree fans to find out which specific summer essentials they’d suggest getting there to save money. Here’s what they said.

Tumblers

“So, the tumblers at Dollar Tree are a steal at $1.25 apiece, but you have to buy 24 of them to get the discount,” said David Bakke, Dollar Tree Superfan at DollarSanity. “The good news is that this item is super versatile. You can use [these tumblers] as drink cups, candle holders or general decorations. They come in different colors as well.”

Of course, unless you’re a major fan or you plan to provide for a good-sized gathering, you probably don’t need 24 tumblers. While the online option is for a larger set, you can also check out what’s available at your local store. Chances are you’ll find individual tumblers.

And since they’re so cheap, you can pick up one or two tumblers that match your favorite aesthetic and are still practical to have around.

Foam Pool Noodles (54-Inch)

“Dollar Tree offers a good selection of pool and beach toys and gear at very low prices,” said Todd Stearn, Dollar Tree shopper and CEO of The Money Manual. “[Foam noodles] are one of the most popular, with the only negative review being about a long order wait time.”

Foam noodles aren’t generally made to last a long time, especially not if you get them for kids who like to play a little rough. But for something so fun and inexpensive — only $1.25 — it’s hard not to see the value in having a few of these around.

Food Trays

“Ever have a summer cookout where you serve so much food that folks can’t get it all on their plate? That’s where food trays come in handy,” said Bakke.

Again, if you’re shopping online, you might need to get these in bulk — 24 trays for $1.25 each. But if you only need a set amount of trays, you can hit up the closest Dollar Tree and see what they’ve got in stock.

No matter how many trays you need, you’re sure to get a better deal at Dollar Tree than you are at nearly any other retailer. Plus, you can use them for any fun summertime gatherings you’ve got planned. And with the lower price tag, you won’t have to stress about them getting damaged or stained if your get-together gets a bit wild.

Flip Flops

“Dollar Tree offers basic flip flops in men’s, women’s and children’s for only $1.25 per pair, and they’re all well-reviewed,” said Stearn. “You probably won’t want to put these on your child for a long day of walking, but they’re perfect for something easy to throw on and off around the pool or at the beach.”

At other places, flip flops like these can easily cost around $3 to $10 a pair. That can start to add up fast, especially if you have a little one who tends to lose their footwear a lot.

Outdoor Table Covers

“Table covers are saviors during the summer in my opinion, and Dollar Tree has them at $1.25 apiece,” said Bakke. “You have to buy them in bulk [online] but look at it this way — if you take the plunge, you’ll be set essentially for forever in terms of summer cooking needs for your serving tables…I’d do this in a heartbeat.”

The selection depends on when and where you go exactly, but there’s no denying that you can save money by getting table covers at Dollar Tree. They’re of surprisingly good quality for such a low price point, but even if they get stained or tear, you’re not really losing out at the end of a fun summertime get-together.

Garden Gnomes

Summer is one of the best times to decorate your outdoor living space, including your garden, the pathway leading up to your house or even your front yard. Some of these Dollar Tree items, like garden gnomes, can be kept outside year-round. Others are ideal for specific holidays or occasions.

Take the patriotic tall hat gnome, for example. It costs $1.25 and makes for a great bit of added decor.

“Dollar Tree offers a wide variety of party supplies, including a large selection of Fourth-of-July-themed items,” said Stearn. “And if you love garden gnomes, these starred-and-striped versions are a hit with reviewers.”

