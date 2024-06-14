6 Hidden Costs of Your Summer Wedding and How You Can Still Save

Wedding season is in full swing and many soon-to-be newlyweds are hitting the final stretch in their planning. Many may believe their budgets are set in stone with the big day around the corner. Unfortunately, countless couples are caught off guard by unexpected expenses as their wedding approaches.

To ease the fears of the future wedded, Jason Higgs, the Senior Deals Strategist at Bountii, offers invaluable insight into the unanticipated bills that may be lurking close to your wedding date.

“By anticipating hidden expenses and implementing cost-saving strategies, couples can focus on what truly matters — celebrating their love surrounded by family and friends,” Higgs said.

Here are six hidden costs of your summer wedding and how you can still save.

Venue Extras

Added cost: $500 to $1,000 on average

You may have fallen in love with your banquet hall, but did you thoroughly review the fine print of your contract? In addition to the cost of the room and catering, you may also see a number of potential fees that you could be on the hook for when the day is done.

Things like cleaning, security and parking may all cost extra. To help manage these costs, Higgs said to “[n]egotiate package deals with venues to include these extras upfront or opt for off-peak wedding dates to lower costs.”

Corkage Fees

Added cost: $10 to $20 per bottle

While you may think that you are saving substantial amounts of money by bringing your own booze to the reception, it could end up costing you more than you think. Many venues charge a corkage fee or a fee to open the bottle and serve the alcohol.

To save money, Higgs recommends sourcing alcohol from wholesalers and negotiating corkage fee waivers with vendors.

Alteration Costs

Added cost: $200 to $500 per garment

Not only could your venue sneak in costs and fees that you may not be expecting, but your carefully chosen attire may also be more pricey than you initially bargained for. The cost to alter a suit or dress can be quite expensive. In some cases, it may rival the cost of the apparel itself.

To minimize these expenses, “[s]eek out reputable seamstresses and schedule fittings well in advance to avoid rush fees,” Higgs said.

Cake Cutting Fees

Added cost: $1 to $5 per slice

A surprising cost for many future newlyweds are cake cutting or “cakeage” fees. This cost is usually applied when a couple brings in a cake from an outside bakery. The initial charge may not seem outrageous, but at $1 to $5 per slice, it can really add up. Even a relatively small reception could see an additional $50 to $100 in cake cutting costs.

To save money, Higgs said to choose a venue that includes cake cutting services in their package or opt for a smaller cake size to minimize fees.

Postage for Invitations

Added cost: $0.50 to $2.50 per invitation

It may have taken six weeks for you to choose the perfect invitation to send your guest, but you may not have thought about how much it will take to send those out via traditional mail. Postage can cost 50 cents to $2.50 per invitation depending on the size and weight of the envelope.

To alleviate the burden of this expense, Higgs said to “[o]pt for digital invitations or choose lighter-weight paper options to reduce postage expenses.”

Transportation Costs

Added cost: $500 to $1,500, on average

You’ve spent months choosing the picture perfect venue and hours agonizing over what food to serve, but you may not have considered how you are going to get to and from your reception hall. If your ceremony and reception are being held at different locations, then you will want to at least think about how to transport your wedding party. Unfortunately, transportation costs can add another $500 to $1,500 to your overall budget.

To reduce the cost of transportation at your wedding, Higgs said to “[c]onsolidate transportation needs and negotiate package deals with transportation providers.”

