6 Hacks to Spend Less Money on High-Quality Food Items

If you love indulging in high-quality ingredients and food items, you’re not alone. At least half of Americans say they’re healthier eaters and strive to eat better quality ingredients, according to Statista Consumer Insights.

Even with the price of food still rising, you can enjoy high-quality food without splurging thanks to these money-saving hacks.

Utilize Cash Back Apps

Cashback apps are a game-changer if you’re looking to stretch your grocery budget or make certain higher quality foods more affordable. These cash-back rewards can be redeemed easily or even go toward supplementing your next grocery bill.

“Apps like Ibotta are easy to use since they partner with big grocery store chains and all you have to do is just scan your receipt after shopping at a partnered store and you’ll earn cashback on all eligible items,” said Erika Kullberg, an attorney, personal finance expert, and Founder of Erika.com.

Use Credit Card Rewards

Many credit cards provide cash back or points for grocery purchases. You can then redeem these rewards for future purchases, including high-quality food and ingredients.

“I’m a pretty frugal guy, but I love a good cut of steak from a local butcher shop and certain cards will offer up to 6% cash back on all grocery purchases,” says Josh Bandura, co-founder of Frugal Flyer, a Canadian miles and points website.

Bandura uses and recommends American Express rewards and cash-back cards because they tend to offer competitive rewards on grocery items. But he also said there are several other options to consider based on your spending habits and lifestyle. While some cards offer higher cash back percentages on food purchases, others have bonus offers for specific stores or categories.

Visit Ethnic Markets

Ethnic markets can carry unique, high-quality ingredients at lower prices than mainstream supermarkets.

“My husband and I have found that the ethnic markets we shop at generally source fresh ingredients from the nearest large city and will go out of their way to help you find what you need,” said Hope Ware, Founder of Under The Median.

Ware feeds her family of four a plant-based diet with a budget of only $250 per month.

“Our favorite ethnic grocery store, The Mediterranean Mart, is a mile from our home,” says Ware. “They offer fresh pita bread, high-quality olives, tahini, organic produce and spices at prices which are significantly lower than the large grocery store chains. The shop owner is very familiar with traditional Middle Eastern ingredients and has given us tips and recipes for using the products he sells in the store.”

Contact the Company

Sometimes, the best way to save money is to go straight to the source. Many companies are willing to send freebies, samples or coupons if you simply ask.

“Companies love hearing from both satisfied and potential customers,” said Ware. “Look for the ‘contact’ button on the website and let them know you’d love to buy their products. If you’ve already tried them, tell them about your experience and what you especially liked.”

After doing so, Ware said she has received high-value coupons and even some free products.

Shop Mid-Week, Early Morning or Late Evening

Timing your grocery shopping can make a huge difference in how much you spend. Stores often mark down items during off-peak hours. Many stores restock shelves and discount items at specific times. Shopping early in the morning or late in the evening can help you grab these deals.

“Consider shopping mid-week, particularly on Wednesdays or Thursdays when stores restock and are often less crowded as well,” said Daniel De Vries, founder of VoucherAlarm. “At the supermarket around the corner from where I live, there’s a clearance shelf where every fresh product is discounted by 35%, and these products are usually still good for several days.”

De Vries said that switching to a midweek shopping routine has saved him money and introduced him to new foods each week since the discounted items vary.

Grow Your Own Produce and Herbs

You don’t need a large backyard to start growing your own food. Even a small balcony or windowsill can accommodate pots for herbs and vegetables. Start with easy-to-grow items like tomatoes, lettuce or basil.

“You can get garden kits for spices, tomatoes, strawberries or many other fruits and vegetables,” said Sharon Lechter, a financial literacy expert, author of and “How Money Works For Women” and co-author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad.”

“This is also great to do with herbs which can get expensive when you buy them fresh.”

