57 Money-Saving Tips That Real People Swear By

8.

“On payday, I put away for savings in an instant- or easy-access savings account. I spent a bit of time working out how much of my paycheck goes on regular bills and expenses and then set up a standing order to put most of the rest into an instant-access savings account the day after payday.”

“I find I spend less on impulse buys because there’s less in my account, but if I have a big or unexpected expense, I can easily move money back out of savings to cover it using online banking.

“Before I started doing that, I’d find myself spending my whole pay every month and relying on a credit card even for big costs I knew were coming up (e.g., car insurance).”

—hannahh43