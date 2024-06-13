5 Wedding Budgeting Tools To Help You Save Money

A wedding is one of the most memorable moments of your life, but it can also be your most stressful and costly. Planning a wedding can be a major financial setback if you don’t properly budget and prepare. The average wedding now costs $35,000, according to The Knot, and with prices skyrocketing for venues, photography, catering, music, and more, expenses add up quickly.

Creating a budget and sticking to it can be challenging, but fortunately, several useful wedding budgeting tools help you save money and stay on track financially.

The Knot Checklist

Details matter, and when planning a wedding, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and forget important things. A checklist can help you organize, focus on one step at a time, and avoid unnecessary costly mishaps associated with haphazard planning. The Knot has a free wedding checklist with a timeline that is easy to use and incredibly convenient, making your wedding planning journey a breeze.

Wedding Budget Planner

Now that you have a checklist of tasks to complete, keeping tabs on your spending is vital so you don’t go over budget. Eliminate stress and stay on top of your budget with WeddingWire’s free spend tracker, which does the math for you, monitors your costs, and provides a comprehensive breakdown for you to view.

UberEVENTS

You can rack up costs easily with shuttles and transportation for guests, but UberEVENTS offers a cheaper solution. According to UberEVENTS, “You choose how many vouchers you want to create and the amount of credit on each. Only pay when a guest redeems the voucher and applies it toward a ride or meal. For instance, if you distribute $100 in vouchers and only $50 is used, you only pay $50.” This cost-effective solution can significantly reduce transportation expenses, giving you more control over your wedding budget.

Splitwise

Often, family members or other people will contribute money toward your wedding, and Splitwise is a great app to help avoid the stress of who is paying for what. The app splits the expenses accordingly and notifies the other person when the bill is due. It’s a great tool to keep an eye on spending and prevents you from awkwardly asking a relative or friend to pay you back. Splitwise is free for limited use or $5.00 a month for Splitwise Pro.

WeddingHappy

Wedding planners make life easier for weddings, but they come at a price. The average wedding planner is $1,500 but can increase significantly depending on the package and services required. If that’s not in your budget, don’t worry. You can take on the role yourself and use HappyWedding to guide your every move. The free app serves as your virtual personal assistant and wedding planner by customizing wedding plans and alerting you to deadlines for mailing out invites, booking a DJ, and paying vendor deposits, just as a wedding planner would do.

In addition, the app allows you to share information with your fiancé, parents, or wedding party, so everyone has access to the same details. The only drawback is that there is a fee to add multiple users and for unlimited tasks, starting at $2.99 to $23.99, depending on the additional service needed.

