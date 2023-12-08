5 Ways For Students To Save Money On Flights This Festive Season

Summary With students flying home for the holidays, flights can be expensive.

There are ways you can save cash on these flights, including discounts offered by StudentUniverse.

Other tips include booking in advance, monitoring last-minute deals and offers, being flexible with dates, and traveling to alternative airports.





With the festive season in full swing and Christmas just around the corner, everyone will be looking to fly home for the Holidays. As a result, fares can rise quickly since aircraft seat demand can outweigh capacity, resulting in a mismatch between supply and demand. Especially in the current situation in the aviation industry, when aircraft deliveries are delayed due to supply chain issues.

While the pace of deliveries has been improving, United Airlines, for example, has warned that during the last three months of 2023, it was contracted to receive 73 737 MAX aircraft but would only get 20 in the carrier’s Q3 2023 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. Still, if you are looking to travel home during the Festive period as a student, there are a few ways you can save a buck or two when visiting your family back home.





1 Book in advance

Earlier booking can mean cheaper fares

Air travel can be booked quite some time in advance. According to Skyscanner, these are the earliest booking windows tend to open with the major US airlines:

US airline When the early booking window opens Alaska Airlines 330 days in advance Allegiant Air Typically, 6-9 months in advance American Airlines 331 days in advance Delta 331 days in advance Frontier Airlines Typically, 258 days in advance Hawaiian Airlines 330 days in advance jetBlue 331 days in advance Southwest Airlines Typically, 6-9 months in advance Spirit Airlines Typically, 10-11 months in advance Sun Country Airlines Typically, min. 2-3 months in advance United Airlines 330 days in advance

While it might be too late to save money on travel now, you can prepare for the upcoming holidays by booking your trips in advance as much as possible and as much as airlines publish their schedules in advance. For example, Expedia, which published its Air Travel Hacks Report for 2023 in October 2022, concluded that a traveler should book domestic flights four weeks out and international itineraries six months off to save up to 10%.

Photo: Lufthansa

After all, if an airline sees that demand for a flight between two destinations is high, with few seats left on an aircraft, the price typically goes up to squeeze out as much revenue as possible from those remaining seats if the travel date is within a week or a day or two.

2 Use student discounts

Flights from $25 with a Student Prime Amazon account

Currently, StudentUniverse is offering an incredible discount for those who also have an Amazon Student Prime account. Students can book flights for as little as $25. However, there are some caveats, apart from the fact that you have to have a Student Prime account. The departure date must be between December 8, 2023, and December 25, while the return flight must be between December 8 and January 14, 2024. Furthermore, the promotion started on December 5, with the service offering 1,000 tickets per day, which are available for one passenger per booking only.

Still, the discount is brilliant for those students who can catch a deal quickly. Even flights that are over $500 are discounted at a cost of $25 plus the amount over $500, meaning that you could also save cash either way. The discount applies to US domestic flights only. In addition to the Amazon Prime offer, StudentUniverse offers cheap fares year round for young people, even those who are not currently studying. According to the company, they offer:

Partnerships with 90+ major airlines

Exclusive discounts for people under the age of 26

Additional promo codes to bring the cost down further

Exclusive pricing on luggage

Free membership

Offers on premium cabins as well as economy

You can learn more about these deals at the StudentUniverse website.

Potential savings 10% to 15%

The same Expedia travel hack report noted that flying on a Wednesday means passengers can save between 10% and 15% on an airfare. Typically, Monday and the latter half of the week are filled with travelers on flights for business-related purposes, meaning those flights are already in high demand. As a result, fares are higher, especially when flying between two cities that have a lot of business traffic between them, making it a smart idea to book on days when business traffic is lower.

Photo: Denver International Airport

Expedia has also noted that booking on a Sunday typically results in fares being 15% lower on average on international and 5% on domestic flights. The service added that flights that are booked on Sunday have been cheaper for the past four years.

4 Sign up for fare alerts

Short-notice flight alerts can result in cheaper tickets

With airlines actively monitoring their ticket sales, last-minute deals can also be fruitful regarding cash savings. For example, American Airlines has launched a one-way New Year flight offering, with flights starting as low as $79 on domestic flights within the US. Notably, the airline’s cheapest offers are on Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly indicating that the carrier is looking to sell more tickets on those days due to lower demand for flights. Currently, the discount applies to flights after January 1, 2024, with airlines also typically struggling to sell out flights in January and February.

Photo: J Armstrong Photograpy | Shutterstock

Nevertheless, if you are flexible with dates and stay on top of the latest deals offered by airlines, you can grab a one-way ticket or a return itinerary to your desired destination more cheaply. Southwest Airlines currently has a sale going on, with the carrier offering lower fares for tickets between January and May 2024 if they are booked until December 18, 2023.

5 Consider alternative airports

Avoiding major hubs can result in cheaper tickets

One of the biggest proponents of this business model is the Ireland-based Ryanair, which avoids flying to and out of major airports to avoid long taxi times and bigger landing charges. For example, while the United Kingdom’s (UK) Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) upheld the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) ruling to slash charges at London Heathrow Airport (LHR), which would remain £25.43 ($32.01) per passenger until 2026, charges at London Stansted Airport (STN) are £14.66 ($18.45) per passenger.

Photo: GingChen | Shutterstock

The same rule typically applies in the US, with airlines, such as Breeze Airways, providing services between underserved communities at cheaper fares, with the airline continuously expanding throughout the US. At the same time, major low-cost or ultra-low-cost carriers, namely Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and others, also serve larger airports, such as New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) or Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), as well as hubs in Central or Western US. Nevertheless, avoiding huge hubs can help save cash if there is a possibility to arrive at a secondary airport serving the city.