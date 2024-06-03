5 Ways a Costco Membership Can Save You Money on Travel

A yellow rolling suitcase

Travel costs can add up quickly, so any savings you can score are a win for your wallet. Before finalizing the details for your next getaway, look for opportunities to save money. If you’re a Costco member, your membership perks could help trim your travel spending.

Sure, Costco has great prices on groceries, electronics, and clothes — but that’s not all. Here are a few ways you can use your Costco card to get better deals on travel expenses.

1. Save money by booking reservations through Costco Travel

Before you make a reservation for an upcoming trip, check the prices on Costco Travel. You can book hotels, rental cars, cruises, and vacation packages through Costco, which could offer significant savings.

Need help determining where to go for your next trip? Costco highlights limited-time travel deals that could offer considerable savings. You may even receive free daily breakfast or resort credits when booking eligible trips, which would provide additional savings.

2. Get a deal on new luggage

Good luggage can last a long time, but there may come a point when you need to replace your existing suitcase. Check to see if you can get a deal on quality bags at Costco. Here are three deals to explore if you’re shopping for new luggage:

Traveler’s Choice Granville II 2-piece Luggage Set for $169.99

Samsonite Amplitude 2-piece Hardside Set for $199.99

Traveler’s Choice 30″ Creekside Hardside Check-in Luggage Spinner for $139.99

Luggage sets from popular brands like Samsonite can cost $300 or more, so getting your travel gear at Costco could be a win for your personal finances.

3. Add a driver for free on eligible car rental bookings

Another way Costco members can save on travel is by adding a driver to their car rental reservation for free. This membership perk applies to bookings made with Alamo and Enterprise for U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Ireland, and Spain rentals.

The additional driver fee is also waived for Avis and Budget U.S. car rental bookings. Additional driver fees usually cost $13 to $15 per driver per day. This membership benefit could save you up to $150 for a 10-day road trip.

4. Pay less for travel gift cards

You can use your Costco membership perks to save money on gift cards to your favorite retailers. But that’s not all. Costco sells gift cards for popular travel companies like Southwest. At the time of writing, Costco has a $500 Southwest Airlines gift card for $449.99. Saving over $50 on your next airfare purchase can allow you to stretch your vacation budget further.

5. Save money on gas

You can also use your Costco membership benefits to get a deal on gas when filling up at Costco. This is helpful for your day-to-day needs and can also help you save money on your next vacation. Before your next road trip, check to see if any clubs will be along your route so you can fill up your tank at a discounted rate.

How much money can this perk save you? Most reports suggest that Costco’s gas prices are about $0.20 less per gallon than other gas stations. If you drive a car with a 15-gallon tank, a discount of $0.20 per gallon would save $3 every time you fill up.

Get the most out of your Costco membership

A Costco membership costs $60 to $120 a year, depending on the level you choose. Use the benefits available to get the most out of your investment. You can save money on expenses beyond groceries and household goods. The travel savings mentioned above are just a few other ways to use your membership perks.

Check out our ultimate Costco guide for tips on maximizing the value of your membership. You should also consider using a credit card that earns rewards when paying for your Costco haul. Review our list of the best credit cards for Costco to learn more about the rewards potential.

