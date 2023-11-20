5 Tips to save money while prices are high – Boston 25 News

The cost of food, utilities, and rent are going up, and we know your dollar is not stretching as far. According to a Lending Club report, 62% of adults said they are living paycheck to paycheck.

Boston 25 News set out to find five ways you can save right now.

TIP 1: Track your spending – use an app to keep track of where you are spending your money each month.

TIP 2: Cutback on “Convenience Spending”: Instead of buying things at the vending machine at work, bring them from home. Save the drive-thru coffee for a treat and bring your travel mug most days.

