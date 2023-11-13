5 tips to save money on Thanksgiving dinner in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation impacting most Americans’ budgets this holiday season, you may be surprised to learn your Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.

There are several things consumers can to do save money on this year’s feast. Here are five tips to save money on your Thanksgiving dinner, according to GoBankingRates.com.

1. Make it a potluck

Experts say this is one of the simplest ways to cut costs. They recommend having guests bring sides and desserts so you aren’t paying for everything. This allows the host to focus on the main course while everyone else chips in to cover the entire meal.

2. Shop those sales

Compare prices from several grocery stores. Experts say you should start shopping earlier than you need to so you can buy a few ingredients at a time while keeping an eye on prices.

3. Buy in bulk

This only goes for non-perishable items, like pumpkin, green beans and cranberries. Buying in bulk not only helps you feed more people, you can find a better price per pound on these items, thus making the most out of your money.

4. Skip pre-made or pre-cut food

According to the experts, pre-cut fruits and vegetables have a really high markup. They say it costs you a lot more than just buying the item and cutting it yourself. It takes a little extra work but it’s well worth the savings for most people.

5. Give life to your leftovers

The thought of eating Thanksgiving dinner three or four times isn’t exactly appetizing, but experts say you can use leftover turkey for recipes like wraps, soups or even enchiladas to give you more bang for your buck. Plus, these reduces food waste and your future grocery bills.

