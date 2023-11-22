5 tips to help you save up for your next holiday

The age-old question. With inflation and rising costs of daily necessities, saving money is not as simple as putting it in a tin box and praying that it multiplies. And while savings accounts can promise you generous returns, they typically benefit from being left alone for a few years – not the best to store your travel fund.

Here are a few money tips for setting aside that travel fund.

1. Start budgeting

If you wonder how much of your salary you should save, it might be time to start a budget. Here are two popular ones:

Zero-based budget: Simply put, this budget ensures that you balance your expenses by the end of the month. You would allocate a fixed amount to each of your needs and wants, as well as savings, investments or any debt repayment.

This budgeting practice is perfect for those whose spending might not be similar month on month. The flexibility will allow you to allocate savings where possible to your travel fund without stressing out too much about it.

50/30/20 budget: Probably one of the more popular budget techniques, this budget is where 50% of your monthly budget is allocated to needs, 30% toward wants and 20% toward savings or investments.

This budgeting practice works for those that need a strict budget to keep them on track.

2. Use a high-interest savings account

I know, I know. I just said savings accounts reap better benefits when you leave your money in for longer, but GXS Bank is different. Unlike typical banks, GXS Bank is a digital bank that allows you to save for your different money goals using pockets. The best part? Each pocket can offer interest of up to 3.48% p.a.

Being able to categorise your dollar goals and earn a whopping 3.48% interest rate makes saving for your next getaway even easier. Splitting your savings visually and seeing it grow daily – yes interest is calculated daily – could motivate you to hit your goals early.

There is no lock-in period or penalties, making it easy for you to withdraw your money to book that flight ticket.

GXS Bank is currently on an invite-only basis for their savings plan, so be sure to add yourself to the waitlist to start saving big.