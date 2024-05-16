5 Things You Should Always Buy at Big Lots To Save Money

Barry Blackburn / Shutterstock.com

Big Lots is a discount retailer known for selling everything from household goods and select groceries to furniture. Whether you’re looking to make a large purchase or doing weekly grocery shopping, there are several items that shoppers agree you should always buy at Big Lots to save money.

Right now, according to the Big Lots website, you can save $10 on every purchase of $40 or more using the code “GET10” online.

Willow Oak 3-Piece Wicker Patio Rocking Chat Set

It’s not easy to find affordable high-quality patio furniture. This 3-piece all-weather wicker set will provide countless hours of relaxation on your porch or patio. You can even use these chairs pool-side thanks to the waterproof cushions. Use code “SPRING20” online to save an additional 20% off outdoor furniture purchases of $100 or more.

Serta Perfect Sleeper Memory Foam Mattress Topper, King Size

Most people should replace their mattress every six to eight years. But if you’re in a financial pinch, you may be able to extend the life of your mattress with a mattress topper.

Don’t spend more than you have to on a mattress topper. Big Lots offers Serta Perfect Sleeper Duocool 3-inch memory foam mattress toppers with cooling gel in twin, queen, and king sizes for up to 70% off prices you’ll find elsewhere. Not bad for a brand name product.

Bob’s Red Mill Almond Flour

If you’re on a special diet or trying to eat healthier by avoiding wheat flour, you know that alternatives such as almond flour, oat flour or gluten-free flour tend to cost more than traditional flour. Bob’s Red Mill brand is a trusted, high-quality brand of specialty flours, grains and oatmeal. You can save by stocking up on pantry essentials like Bob’s Red Mill Almond Flour for just $10 for 16 oz.

Hartford Ash Sofa Chaise by Broyhill

Big Lots’ furniture combines comfort, style, and value, offering long-lasting and classic pieces for a lot less than you’ll pay at traditional furniture stores. This Hartford Ash sofa chaise, manufactured by Broyhill, is on sale for $700 — a substantial discount from its original Big Lots price of $1,000 (and roughly 50% less than you’ll find for a comparable sofa anywhere else).

Real Living Black Rounded Picture Frame

If you’re looking for wall décor for your home, Big Lots should be your first stop. This Real Living 4″ x 6″ picture frame, in a choice of black or brown, is perfect to display family memories. Cluster several frames in an arrangement on your wall to create a stylish gallery.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Things You Should Always Buy at Big Lots To Save Money