5 Target Items To Buy To Save Money This Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is a prime time for barbecues, dipping your toes into the pool for the first time this summer or simply relaxing. It’s also one of the best weekends to grab budget-friendly discounts for almost everything from electronics to bedding, food items and dinnerware and even clothing.

If you’re a savvy enough shopper, you get all of these things — and so much more — at your local Target. Memorial Day weekend is a great time to load up on the essentials of summer and well beyond, at Target.

GOBankingRates took a look at some of the best Memorial Day deals and discounts that you can snap up at Target.

Figmint Mini Berry Colander

Writing for Food & Wine, Katie Brown described this berry colander from Target as one of her favorite finds at Target because it will easily and inexpensively allow her to enjoy the best of berry picking during the summer.

“It’s almost peak berry season and I plan on snacking on my favorite fruits while they’re at their freshest,” she said. “Of course, I’ll need the right serving vessel and I think this $3 colander is the perfect pick.”

Sun Squad Pineapple Tumbler

Brown sang the praises of this adorable and festive pineapple tumbler as “the perfect vessel for serving and sipping poolside beverages.” Made of durable material and equipped with an easily detached lid for convenience, this tumbler should last you well beyond pool season. Priced at only $6, there’s a good reason that Brown talked about snapping up several of them for her home.

Women’s One Piece Swimsuit by Kona Sol

This gorgeous bathing suit brings some flair to plus size swimmers — or veteran poolside loungers — who want to enjoy fine style without paying the high prices at other department stores or specialty outlets. Available in sizes 14 to 24, this stunning number is reduced in price from $46 to $32.20 for a limited time only.

Bug Bite Thing Tool

Anyone who has ever known the agony of itching after getting bitten by a mosquito, those banes of summer fun times, should be lining up to grab this tool. Quick and easy to use, it suctions those pesky irritants from bites and stings, even from wasps, to reduce itching and swelling. This versatile item retails for only $10.19 and its popular with reviewers on the Target website, who give it a high rating of four out of five stars.

One five-star reviewer wrote, “Since getting it, my husband and I have used it on a bee sting, wasp sting and on several mosquito bites. Its [sic] our new best friend for when we have bug bites.”

Back to the Roots Microgreens Grow Kit

If you want to start a garden this summer but lack the yard space, Target has you covered with this two-pack organic microgreens kit that will let you grow broccoli, kale, purple kohlrabi and red cabbage indoors. That’s a whole lot of veggies for only $10.39 — a discounted price from its usual $12.99 cost.

One reviewer shared that they used their kit to grow their money’s worth of vegetables, saying that it helped them fill sandwiches, salads, wraps and bowls.

