5 spots around Des Moines to sell your clothes

With the weather warming, now is a good time to clean out your closet, and who couldn’t use a little extra money in the summer?

Roughly 11.3 million tons of textile waste is thrown away in U.S. landfills each year, according to State of Matter. That equates to roughly 80 pounds per person each year. Selling clothing to local consignment stores allows you to make money while recycling.

Here are five consignment locations around the Des Moines area to try.

Pearls Place Partners, Des Moines

Pearls Place Partners offers seasons for consignment. It is currently accepting summer consignment until July 13. After that, Pearls Place will not take any consignment until the early fall season starting Aug. 5. New consignors must schedule an appointment before selling items.

Address : 5601 Hickman Road, Suite 1, Des Moines

: 5601 Hickman Road, Suite 1, Des Moines Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday closed Sundays

Plato’s Closet, Ankeny and West Des Moines

Plato’s Closet is one of the more well-know consignment shops with more than 500 locations across the country. There are Plato’s Closets in Ankeny and West Des Moines, as well as across the state.

As of Tuesday, the most wanted styles include guys’ clothing such as short sleeve tops, shorts, tanks, denim and shoes. Summer and Spring styles as well as denim are in high demand for consignment. There are no appointments necessary to sell clothing. After staff decides what fits with the store, you will leave with cash for your old clothing.

Address es: 1605 SE Delaware Ave., Ankeny and 5550 Wild Rose Lane, West Des Moines,

es: 1605 SE Delaware Ave., Ankeny and 5550 Wild Rose Lane, West Des Moines, Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Rumors Vintage, Des Moines

Rumors purchases locally sourced clothing from the 1800s to 1990s. It prefers natural fibers including cotton, silk, wool, rayon and linen. The store purchases styles mainly for work, western wear and Americana, according to Rumors’ website. Condition is not necessarily important. Rumors purchases all sizes from XXS to XXL for men, women and children.

If you have too much clothing to haul to the store, Rumors will do pick ups. Rumors also purchases vintage cameras, leather wallets, purses, art, furniture, rugs and more.

Address : 4211 Chamberlain Ave., Des Moines,

: 4211 Chamberlain Ave., Des Moines, Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, closed Sundays and Mondays. Buying hours are Fridays and Saturdays or by appointment.

Style Encore, West Des Moines

Located in West Des Moines, Style Encore accepts gently used clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories in turn for cash. Style encore will select pieces based on the store’s “needs and styles,” and offer money for the items the store takes.

As of Tuesday, plus-size clothing and handbags are the most wanted items.

Address : 5550 Wild Rose Lane, West Des Moines

: 5550 Wild Rose Lane, West Des Moines Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays

The Loft Resale, Ankeny

If you are unsure which clothing items may be accepted, follow the LOFT acronym. “L” for latest clothing no older than three years. “O” for on trend and in-season. “F” for flawless meaning no holes or signs of wear. And “T” for top brands such as J. Crew, Coach and American Eagle.

While appointments aren’t necessary, The Loft doesn’t do consignment on Sundays. It is accepting summer items like sandals, shorts, new swimsuits and T-shirts until June 15. It will start taking fall items on July 5.

Once your items sell, you will get money into your Loft account. That is redeemable for store credit or cash.

Address : 2405 SW White Birch Drive, Ankeny

: 2405 SW White Birch Drive, Ankeny Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.