5 Money-Saving Hacks to Save Big on Accommodation
Global travel marketplace Skyscanner’s latest research reveals that Indian travellers have a strong appetite for travel and are keen value hunters, always scouting for great deals. To help these savvy travellers save big on their trips, Skyscanner has introduced the ‘Loud Budgeting Guide’ for accommodation. Built on the analysis of millions of accommodation prices globally, this guide helps travellers find the best deals effortlessly.
Data from Skyscanner’s latest research, in association with OnePoll, highlights that a whopping 84% of Indian travellers have already booked accommodation for their holiday but the eagerness to explore goes further. This wanderlust opens the doors for additional trips, with 75% of these travellers indicating they would be tempted to book another getaway if they found an irresistible deal. With travel budgets a key consideration, finding the perfect deal is crucial. Skyscanner, with over three million hotels, apartments, self-catering options (bed and breakfast), and hostels to compare, allows travellers to see all their travel options no matter the budget.
1. Check out the 3/5 cheapest spots for a hotel break this year
Skyscanner’s data experts have crunched the numbers this year to reveal the cheapest destinations for 3*, 4* and 5* hotel stays (July and August months). Keen for a 4* bargain? Try Manali or Thiruvananthapuram in India for a 4* nightly average rate of just INR 3,064. More into a luxe-for-less stay? Try Gulmarg for a 5* nightly average rate this August from just INR 4,966.
2. Be savvy to the best value destinations this year
With over 74% Indians saying that they will stick to a set budget when it comes to their accommodation costs, Skyscanner reveals the best value destinations for money-savvy Indians. Based on millions of hotel prices globally, these are the biggest price drop destinations (compared to 2023).
To get the very best price on accommodation, travellers should compare both self-cateringand hotel options side by side using Skyscanner’s handy accommodation filters. In fact, 28% of Indian travellers have shared that they would be willing to stay in self-catering accommodation, rather than a hotel, if it would help them save money. Based on Skyscanner’s most popular destinations, Indian travellers can save big by going for self-catering options, as well as saving on the costs of dining out each night. For example, swapping your 7-night Chennai hotel stay for a self-catering option this July and August could save you up to 53%- that’s a saving of up to INR 16,989! Going for a 7-night self-catering stay in Singapore could save you up to 15% too- that’s a saving of up to INR 14,035!
There are times when a hotel stay works out cheaper versus self-catering, for example in Bengaluru and Dubai, so it’s always worth taking the time to compare your options.
4. Next-level hostels from INR 1,288 per night
No longer exclusively for the backpacking GAP year-ers – the new gen of hostels offers aesthetic interiors, high-quality local cuisine, and most importantly, fun. While only 31% of Indian travellers shared their willingness to stay in hostels to save on holiday costs this year, Skyscanner offers some next-level hostel recommendations that can help cut your accommodation expenses and ditch the soleless budget hotel option.
5. Take a lesson from Millennial travellers shaking up room service
With searches for ‘Can I order food to a hotel?’ increasing by 44% globally year on year*****. Skyscanner delved into the trend and revealed that 1 in 2 25-34-year-olds in India say that they are likely to use a food delivery service while on holiday abroad. However, this drops dramatically to almost 1 in 5 for 65+ year olds.