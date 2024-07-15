5 Money-Saving Hacks to Save Big on Accommodation

Global travel marketplace Skyscanner’s latest research reveals that Indian travellers have a strong appetite for travel and are keen value hunters, always scouting for great deals. To help these savvy travellers save big on their trips, Skyscanner has introduced the ‘Loud Budgeting Guide’ for accommodation. Built on the analysis of millions of accommodation prices globally, this guide helps travellers find the best deals effortlessly.

Data from Skyscanner’s latest research, in association with OnePoll, highlights that a whopping 84% of Indian travellers have already booked accommodation for their holiday but the eagerness to explore goes further. This wanderlust opens the doors for additional trips, with 75% of these travellers indicating they would be tempted to book another getaway if they found an irresistible deal. With travel budgets a key consideration, finding the perfect deal is crucial. Skyscanner, with over three million hotels, apartments, self-catering options (bed and breakfast), and hostels to compare, allows travellers to see all their travel options no matter the budget.

Mohit Joshi, Travel and Destination Expert at Skyscanner said, “We all know the thrill of finding a fantastic flight deal, but hotels can be a treasure trove of hidden savings too. Instead of just looking for the cheapest option, consider exploring different types of accommodation like apartments or self-catering stays. You might discover a more comfortable or budget-friendly place that perfectly suits your trip. At Skyscanner, our mission is to empower every traveller to find the ideal hotel for their needs, all while keeping in mind the budget so that they can get the most out of every adventure. Skyscanner’s filters make it super easy to find exactly what you are looking for, whether you crave a hotel with all its amenities or a place with a kitchen to save on meals. Our budget-friendly hotel deals page can help you turn your dream holiday into a budget-conscious reality, with destinations like Denpasar starting at just ₹900 per night and Dubai at ₹2,049 per night in August. “

1. Check out the 3/5 cheapest spots for a hotel break this year Skyscanner’s data experts have crunched the numbers this year to reveal the cheapest destinations for 3*, 4* and 5* hotel stays (July and August months). Keen for a 4* bargain? Try Manali or Thiruvananthapuram in India for a 4* nightly average rate of just INR 3,064. More into a luxe-for-less stay? Try Gulmarg for a 5* nightly average rate this August from just INR 4,966.

2. Be savvy to the best value destinations this year

With over 74% Indians saying that they will stick to a set budget when it comes to their accommodation costs, Skyscanner reveals the best value destinations for money-savvy Indians. Based on millions of hotel prices globally, these are the biggest price drop destinations (compared to 2023).

3. Compare self-catering (bed and breakfast) vs hotels side by side (and you could save up to 53% on your week-long Chennai trip)

To get the very best price on accommodation, travellers should compare both self-cateringand hotel options side by side using Skyscanner’s handy accommodation filters. In fact, 28% of Indian travellers have shared that they would be willing to stay in self-catering accommodation, rather than a hotel, if it would help them save money. Based on Skyscanner’s most popular destinations, Indian travellers can save big by going for self-catering options, as well as saving on the costs of dining out each night. For example, swapping your 7-night Chennai hotel stay for a self-catering option this July and August could save you up to 53%- that’s a saving of up to INR 16,989! Going for a 7-night self-catering stay in Singapore could save you up to 15% too- that’s a saving of up to INR 14,035! There are times when a hotel stay works out cheaper versus self-catering, for example in Bengaluru and Dubai, so it’s always worth taking the time to compare your options.

4. Next-level hostels from INR 1,288 per night