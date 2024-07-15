5 Items You Should Consider Buying at Gas Stations To Save Money

Tran Van Quyet / iStock.com

Most foods and household items at your local gas station usually cost more than those at the supermarket. But not everything is more expensive.

Consider: 6 Valuable Everyday Items You Should Never Throw Away

Explore Options: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Gas stations often have rewards programs or buy one, get-one deals that allow shoppers to save money on fuel, food, and other necessities. Additionally, you may be able to find rotating promotions on certain items.

Here are some common items you should consider buying at the gas station instead to save money.

Hot Coffee

Instead of picking up your morning coffee at Starbucks, consider stopping by the gas station. Many gas stations offer discount refills. For example, Speedway offers refills on any size coffee for only $1 on Mondays with a Speedy Rewards card.

Also: 3 Things at Five Below That Are Cheaper Than at Dollar Tree

Fountain Drinks and Slushies

Not all gas stations have fountain drinks and slushies, but the ones that do typically have a better price than what you can find anywhere else. This summer, Circle K is offering Polar Pop and Froster products starting at 79 cents for any size, according to Convenience Store News. Customers who are part of Inner Circle, Circle K’s membership program, will receive the same offer starting at 69 cents using the Circle K app.

Phone Accessories

Phone carrier stores will have the best quality phone chargers and other accessories, but if you’re on the road and need to charge your phone, gas station options are a cheap, temporary solution. You can usually find screen protectors, phone cases, wall chargers, car chargers and lightning cables.

Bagged Ice

Most gas stations carry bagged ice. Prices vary depending on the location, size, and brand, but they typically range from $0.24 per pound to $0.64 per pound, according to The Krazy Coupon Lady. For the cheapest bagged ice, The Krazy Coupon Lady says to go to ExxonMobil where you can buy a 20-pound bag of ice for $4.89.

Sunglasses

Don’t buy sunglasses at a gas station if you require a prescription, but these will do if you’re on a road trip. They aren’t exactly sturdy and may not last as long as name-brand sunglasses, but they can still get the job done as long as they provide UV protection.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Items You Should Consider Buying at Gas Stations To Save Money