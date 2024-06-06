5 Home Appliances to Buy at Big Lots in 2024 to Save Money

Stocking your kitchen and home with small appliances helps simplify cooking and running a smooth household, but it can be costly. However, with some planning and effort, you can save money without sacrificing your needs.

Inflation-weary Americans and smart shoppers are turning to the convenience of discounted retailers like Big Lots, where you can find great deals on everything from furniture to basic necessities, and home appliances.

Here are five must-have small appliances that offer generous savings and will make your life easier.

Magic Bullet Silver & Black 250W Single Serve Blender

Price: $19.99

$19.99 Savings: 50% less than other stores

The Magic Bullet helps make pasta sauce, protein shakes, smoothies, party dips, salsa, and more in seconds. It’s easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. Plus, it’s a great deal.

Auto Shutoff Steam Iron with Retractable Cord

Price: $19.99

$19.99 Savings: 26% less than other stores

Achieve an effortless, wrinkle-free look with the Hamilton Beach steam iron with a retractable cord and automatic shutoff safety feature.

George Foreman Family Size Grill

Price: $24.99

$24.99 Savings: 29% less than other stores

With the George Forman grill, you can enjoy quick, healthy meals that take half the time as pan cooking. It can serve up to four people.

Dirt Devil Express Lithium Cordless Hand Vacuum

Price: $29.99

$29.99 Savings: 25% less than other stores

Perfect for quickly cleaning up small messes, the Dirt Devil Express lithium bagless hand vacuum is lightweight but powerful. It’s also easy to empty and disposes of dirt hassle-free.

Digital Touch Panel 3.4-Quart Power Air Fryer XL

Price: 49.99

49.99 Savings: $30.00

Indulge in your favorite fried foods guilt-free with the Air Fryer XL. This kitchen essential requires little to no oil, features nonstick coating and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning, and even includes a recipe book. And the best part? It’s a cost-saving option, helping you stretch your budget further.

