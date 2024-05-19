5 Dollar Tree Items To Buy To Save Money This Memorial Day

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Take the cover off the pool, get your season beach passes and scrub the grill — Memorial Day is approaching. You’ve seen the price hikes in supermarkets and retail stores, but if you’re hosting a backyard barbecue this Memorial Day weekend, you don’t need to spend a small fortune on party items.

Instead, kick off the summer season with supplies from Dollar Tree, where you can save up to hundreds of dollars. If you prefer to buy in bulk, Dollar Tree provides the option to pay $1.25 per unit when you shop online.

While the store sells an abundance of food and party supplies, here are five must-buy Dollar Tree items for a Memorial Day weekend celebration that will save you money.

1. Royal Norfolk Stainless-Steel Steak Knives, 2-Ct. Packs

4.3/5 stars

$1.25 each, set of 2 (price, availability and selection may vary by location)

Steak knives are essential to cut through sizzling steaks whether you’re grilling up T-bone, Rib-eye, Prime Rib or Filet Mignon. The stainless steel construction of Royal Norfolk Stainless-Steel Steak Knives makes these steak knives durable and easy to clean. In stores like Home Depot, a set of four steak knives starts at $12.26.

2. Outdoor Fun Splash-N-Swim Colorful Plastic Beach Pails with Shovels, 9 in.

4.0/5 stars

Price: $1.25 each, pail and shovel included

Beach pails and shovels are a must for building sandcastles and burying adults in the sand. Children can choose from a variety of colors. Dollar Tree’s Outdoor Fun Splash-N-Swim Colorful Plastic Beach Pails with Shovels come in blue, red, pink, orange, yellow and green.

3.McCormick Round Storage Containers (set of 3)

3.7/5 stars

Price: $1.25

If you’re celebrating for several days over Memorial Day weekend, you’ll need storage containers to keep your potato salad, side dishes and other food items fresh in the refrigerator or freezer until guests arrive.

Dollar Tree’s McCormick round storage containers provide a set of three containers for $1.25. If you were to buy similar storage containers at Target, you’d pay $2.50 for the set, which is twice the price. Containers come in an assortment of sizes.

4. Breckenridge Farms Sweet Pickles, 11.5-oz.

3.3/5 stars

Price: $1.25

What’s a barbecue without pickles for all those juicy burgers you’ll fire up on the grill? Dollar Tree’s Breckenridge Farms Sweet Pickles are sold in 11.5-ounce glass jars. Dollar Tree also offers pickles from Breckenridge Farms in 17-ounce jars, including Kosher Pickles, Bread and Butter pickles and Hamburger Dill Pickle Chips.

5. Patriotic Tall Hat Gnomes 4x3x12

5/5 stars

Price: $1.25

Dollar Tree sells a variety of Patriotic party supplies from Patriotic Tall Hat Gnomes, tinsel Garland, decorative bows and patriotic sunglasses — all for $1.25. These decorative items are ideal for Memorial Day fun and can be reused for the Fourth of July.

