Being a stay-at-home mom is a full-time job in itself, but it doesn’t mean you can’t have a source of income while taking care of your kids.

Thanks to the internet and flexible work opportunities, there are numerous ways of making money without having to sacrifice precious time with your children. Whether you choose to sell handmade products or content creation, the key is to find something that aligns with your skills and interests.

Here are five ways to make money as a stay-at-home mom:

1. Virtual Assistant (VA)

Many businesses and entrepreneurs seek virtual assistants to help with administrative tasks, customer services and social-media management.

As a VA, you can work from home and manage your hours, which is an arrangement that is perfect for stay-at-home moms.

Holly Reisem Hanna, publisher and founder at The Work at Home Woman, told Newsweek that most companies that hire virtual assistants will require you to work during regular business hours. However, Byron allows its VAs to work as many hours as they would like and at any time of day.

“With Byron, you’ll need a college degree and five years of experience to apply,” Reisem Hanna said.

“Independent contractors with the company will earn $20 to $28 per hour, and they create their own schedules.”

2. Transcribe Audio Files

Transcribers take audio clips from platforms such as interviews and meetings and turn them into typed documents.

If you are pressed for time, Reisem Hanna said that TranscribeMe will pay you to type short two- to four-minute clips, so you can devise your own schedule and manage your workload: “New freelancers can earn $15 to $22 per audio hour, but you will need to pass a proficiency exam before taking on tasks.”

This work-from-home job is best suited for parents with excellent listening, typing, and written communication skills, Reisem Hanna added.

3. Pet Sitting or House Sitting

Pet sitting or house sitting has great earning potential, and the former is also fun and enjoyable if you love pets.

Its flexibility and low startup costs make it an ideal job for a stay-at-home mom as you could even get the kids involved, Karla Dennis, enrolled tax agent and founder/CEO of KDA, Inc, told Newsweek.

“You can offer pet sitting in your home or go to nearby clients’ homes to take care of their pets for people who work from home or those who commute,” Dennis added.

A mother, dog and little child play in the kids’ room. Karla Dennis told Newsweek that pet sitting is a great way to earn money as a stay-at-home mom.

4. Content Creation

Starting a blog or YouTube channel can be a profitable venture if you are passionate about a particular topic.

Whether it’s cooking, fitness or gardening, creating valuable content can be a lucrative strategy. Dennis said you could even start a site about being a stay-at-home mom.

“A stay-at-home mom can do affiliate marketing, sponsored posts, and even generate ad revenue by allowing others to run ads on their own account,” she added.

“You can make money off filming what you must do on a daily basis, making your day-to-day motherhood a method of being paid well.”

5. E-Commerce Business

Another flexible and accessible way to make money as a stay-at-home mom is to sell products online.

The online marketplace provides endless opportunities to sell a wide variety of products, whether you are interested in selling crafts, vintage items or secondhand clothes.

“There are so many outlets online like Amazon, Walmart, Etsy and eBay, and you can find products at wholesale prices and resell them at a markup online,” said Dennis.

“This business can be managed around the kids’ nap times or after the kids’ bedtime. You can even consider selling your own kids’ gently used clothes or toys.”

Balancing work and family life as a stay-at-home mom is challenging, but these five opportunities offer flexibility and the potential for significant income.