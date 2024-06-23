5 Apps that can help save money on cars

These apps are designed to help manage and reduce auto expenses Photo by Getty

Article content Car ownership in Canada can be a significant financial burden, with costs both large and small adding up quickly. Fortunately, technology is here to help! There are numerous apps designed to help manage and reduce auto expenses. From finding the cheapest gas stations to securing the best deals on car services and monitoring vehicle health, these apps provide practical solutions to whatever you may need whether you’re a daily commuter, a long-distance traveler, or someone who only uses their car occasionally.

Article content With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top auto apps available in Canada that can help save you some money. Find the cheapest gas stations near you: GasBuddy Is there anything better than filling up your car before gas prices completely spike? GasBuddy is a fuel-pricing app that finds you the best gas prices wherever you are, ensuring you never lose that feeling. Users can search for real-time prices based on location, fuel type, or company, helping save time, as well as money. Additionally, the app offers very handy price alerts, trip cost calculators, and price predictions, rounding out its array of solid and handy features. Photo by Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press Manage vehicle expenses: Drivvo When it comes to the deeper costs of owning a vehicle, most of us adopt an out-of-sight-out-of-mind mindset, but that makes it far more difficult when issues inevitably arise. Drivvo is an app that manages your vehicle expenses, and allows you to track fuel consumption, maintenance, and other costs. It helps give you a clear picture of ongoing spending, so you’re never surprised or overwhelmed. Users can get detailed spending reports and maintenance reminders to stay on top of expenses, and even avoid costly repairs.

Article content Quotes for car servicing and repair costs: AutoGuru Car servicing and repair costs are no joke, so saving money and avoiding getting ripped off is paramount. AutoGuru is an app that compares quotes for servicing and repairs from various mechanics in your area. The app also provides customer reviews, ensuring you choose reliable and cost-effective service providers. It helps make an often intimidating process easy and rewarding. Recommended from Editorial Lorraine Explains: What does it cost to own a car in Canada? A lot Comparison of 3-year ownership costs of EV, gas small SUVs Lorraine Explains: How to buy a car, and how not to buy a car Comparison of 3-year ownership costs of EV, gas pickup trucks Find parking near you: Parkopedia This is a must for anyone who drives — and ultimately parks — in large urban areas. The functionality is simple: Parkopedia helps you find the cheapest and most convenient parking spots, wherever you are. With detailed information on prices, availability, and location, it saves you time and money by avoiding overpriced or full parking lots. It can help find you the best deals, or at least finds you a premium spot during peak hours.

Article content Understanding new car costs: CarCostCanada When it comes to car ownership, the initial cost of buying a car is usually the largest, so it would be really great to save some money right up front, right? CarCostCanada is an app that helps you negotiate the often purposely obtuse world of car purchasing so you can get the best deal on the car you want. The app provides comprehensive pricing reports, including dealer invoice prices, hidden incentives, and rebates. Armed with this information, it can help you can negotiate better deals with dealerships, or at least understand exactly what you’re paying for. Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Access car’s internal diagnostic data: Torque Car Pro Staying ahead of an auto’s maintenance is no longer the domain of gear-heads and mechanics. Torque Pro is a diagnostic tool that connects to your car’s OBD2 system via a Bluetooth adapter. By accessing the car’s internal diagnostic data, the app helps identify issues before they become costly repairs, monitors fuel efficiency, and tracks vehicle performance. By addressing problems early and maintaining optimal performance, you can save significantly on maintenance and repair costs.

Car buying and selling: instacars.io instacars.io is a Canadian app designed to simplify the car buying and selling process. The platform connects buyers with certified pre-owned vehicles from reputable dealerships that instacars works directly with, ensuring quality and reliability. Users can browse a wide selection of cars, compare prices, and access detailed vehicle histories. The app's user-friendly interface allows for easy searches based on preferences like make, model, and price range. It also offers financing options and trade-in evaluations, looking to make the entire transaction seamless and efficient.

