4 Little-Known Ways to Save Money on DoorDash Delivery

Take it from a DoorDash power user when I say you can save money without using a DoorDash promo code. Seriously — put down the coupon code and get ready to hear the inside scoop from someone who spends more than $500 monthly (I know, I know) on the platform.

Here’s the thing: DoorDash keeps updating its perks, platform, and fees. You’ve got to keep your finger on the pulse of the beast to stay fresh with new discounts. I’ll list three discounts below, plus one evergreen way DoorDash power users can save hundreds of dollars on food.

One more thing: My opinions will be mixed. Much as I love DoorDash, it’s got some serious downsides, and some of its programs are total flops (more below). With that out of the way, here are four little-known ways to save money on DoorDash delivery.

1. It’s BOGO season — take advantage of it

It’s the season of BOGO, also known as “buy one, get one free.” Recently, DoorDash has rolled out the feature to interested restaurants. I’ve seen this kind of rollout happen many times, such as when DoorDash started letting restaurants offer loyalty rewards to frequent diners.

Why it’s important: When DoorDash offers a new way for restaurants to promote their stores, many brands experiment with the new feature. That means more deals at potentially dirt-cheap prices. Right now, dozens of restaurants in my area are offering BOGO deals.

I’ve already snagged some great deals, including 50% off my go-to meal at my favorite local restaurant. My recommendation? Shop around local BOGO deals to take advantage of great discounts until DoorDash releases its next feature, starting the cycle anew.

2. Customize your tip

Alright, I’ll say it — the default DoorDash tip can be ridiculous. It typically puts me at $4.50 regardless of how much I’m spending. Um, hello? What’s up with that? If I spend less than $20 on food, I’m default-tipping over 20%! Hard pass. I’d rather customize my tip amount.

Here’s how to customize your DoorDash tip:

Navigate to Checkout Scroll down Click “Other” Enter amount and press “Continue”

DoorDash delivery folks typically do an excellent job, and I like to tip them — within reason. Tip what you can afford, not a dime more (how much you should tip depends on your budget). Even if you’re a big tipper, consider this permission to stray from the default amount.

Word to the wise: Double-check the tip amount before you checkout. If you enter the tip and then change your order, the tip may reset to default. It’s happened to me. Keep an eye out for that so you don’t accidentally tip $4.50 when you meant to give $2 or $3.

3. Don’t count on the $3 photo credits

An exercise in frustration: I tried redeeming the $3 photo credits DoorDash offers to some users who take pictures of their food and submit it. The result: No response from DoorDash and no credits. Was my picture terrible? Was it simply overlooked? Who knows? I sure don’t.

Don’t count on the $3 photo credits for discounts. Like a hot-and-cold Tinder match, DoorDash makes no commitments (in this case). You may get paid. You may not. Don’t count on it.

4. Swipe that DoorDash card for 4% off

Store credit cards get a bad rap, and they deserve it. Their terms are often limited, and some offer punishingly-high interest rates. In most cases, the average credit card user should stick with top credit cards that distribute rewards regardless of where they shop.

One exception: power users. I spend over $500 monthly on DoorDash, benefiting tons from store-specific credit card perks. The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard® is the only way I spend on DoorDash. I get 4% back on all DoorDash food delivery, which saves me around $240 annually.

>> Apply now for the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard®. <<

As DoorDash updates its policies and releases new features, these little-known ways to save will change. If you know any DoorDash power users, ask them what’s good. You could save money by staying up to date on the latest deals near you.