4 Foolproof Ways to Save Money on Your Hotel Room

Check out these savvy pointers before you check in.

Summer is here, and if you clicked your way to this corner of the Internet, it’s likely you are spending a lot of money on your seasonal travel. Don’t worry, you’re not alone: According to Allianz Partners USA’s 2024 Vacation Confidence Index, the average American is expected to spend $2,834 on their summer vacation. (A single trip might be more than some people spend on their rent!) And, if you choose to book multiple trips, you may wind up spending even more.

If travel between May and September seems more expensive, that’s because it is. “School is out, college students have a break, and parents can finally take those much-needed days off,” explains Shannon Sweeney Kruse, founder of a Los Angeles travel company called House of Travel Design. “It’s a small window where the stars align, allowing everyone to sync their schedules and plan that coveted family vacation. When everyone wants the same thing, prices naturally soar.”

Though there are plenty of hacks and apps for snagging an affordable plane ticket, a hotel reservation tends to be a big expense that always seems… big. Well, that’s before you knew about all the stealth ways to save. To help you plan an excellent and savvy stay, here are some tips and tricks for snagging a solid deal on your travel digs.

A room at Laguna Surf Lodge. Thomas J. Story

1. Take Your Time

The early bird might get the worm, but when it comes to booking your hotel, good things can come to those who wait. “You can get lucky with late cancellations,” says Brooks Ferring, founder of The Berkeley Hotel Denver. “Often, properties will discount the room up to 25 percent if it’s within a couple of days or a week.” That said, waiting until the last minute to book a hotel can be risky. If you’d prefer to plan ahead, it might be in your best interest to check into a newer hotel. “Sometimes, booking a brand new property far in advance can provide savings, as hotels usually open with rates 15 to 20 percent lower than what they target after a year,” Ferring adds.

A room at Malibu’s Surfrider Hotel. Thomas J. Story

2. Always Book Through a Hotel

While there are so many third-party platforms that offer seemingly great rates on hotels, Kruse said you should always book directly through the property. “If you find a better rate for a hotel on a third-party site, don’t book immediately,” she says. “Instead, call the hotel directly and ask if they can match the price. More often than not, they will do their best to accommodate your request.” Even if a hotel can’t match the lower rate, Kruse shares that hotels might be compelled to offer additional perks like spa credits or a complimentary meal to sweeten the deal. “These extras can significantly enhance your stay without adding to your budget,” she says.

The pool at Mii Amo in Sedona. Thomas J. Story

3. Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for Upgrades

According to Kruse, hotels tend to treat guests who book directly as VIPs. “​​Hotels are more likely to give preferential treatment to guests who book directly through them rather than through third-party sites,” she says. “This means you could end up in a better room with a better view or more amenities without paying extra.” Of course, you’ll never know what perks you can get if you don’t ask for them. “Most hotels and resorts are happy to accommodate reasonable requests, but they can’t help you if they don’t know what you want,” Kruse adds.

Though it may be intimidating to ask about a corner unit or room on a higher floor, what’s the worst that can happen? A concierge representative will politely decline and you’ll still have a great trip? Exactly. That said, if you’re still a little nervous about asking for something special, you might want to consider hiring a travel advisor. “It’s their job to ensure you get the best room in the best location,” she says. “They have established relationships with hotels and can often secure perks and upgrades that you might not be able to obtain on your own.”

We know what you’re thinking: Isn’t it counterintuitive to hire a travel advisor? Not quite, Kruse says. “Many travelers shy away from using travel advisors because they assume it will cost them extra,” she explains. “Here’s a pleasant surprise: many travel advisors don’t charge any fees for booking your travel.”

The lounge at A-Frame Club in Winter Park, Colorado. Thomas J. Story

4. Bundle Your Activities

Looking to get the best bang for your buck upon check-in? “I recommend that people look at package deals and special offerings on hotel websites, as they often have amazing offerings,” says Michelle Martinez, director of sales of Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver. “This is also a great way to see what the city has to offer.” Hotels often have special partnerships with local establishments—think baseball teams, tour guides, and distilleries—and can offer discounted rates on some fun activities. Or, as Martinez says, “See the town and save!”