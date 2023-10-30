By Delisha Fernandes

Digital banking apps are becoming the go-to financial tools for tech-savvy individuals in the UAE. This generation, raised in a world of technological innovation, seeks simple, user-friendly solutions for managing their finances.

Digital banks are at the forefront of a financial change that caters to the younger generation, providing a pioneering approach to banking that seamlessly integrates with the interconnected lifestyles of Gen Z.

These apps provide a revolutionary approach to banking, quickly aligning with the connected lifestyles of this generation. By offering convenience, efficiency, and customization, these digital banking apps empower Gen Z individuals to effectively handle their money, make payments, and plan for the future.

Here are 4 Digital Banking apps for tech-savvy Gen Z in the UAE:

Launched by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), SmartBanking is an innovative digital banking offering available to UAE residents. Customers can open a Smartbanking without having to visit a branch, and only schedule the delivery of the welcome pack and debit card at the time and place of their convenience. Customers can deposit funds into their accounts immediately or carry out any routine transaction like transfers and paying bills, free of any fees.

Launched by Emirates NBD, Liv is a UAE-based digital bank designed for the young and digitally savvy professionals who are looking for banking solutions that complement their fast-paced life. Liv Digital Bank offers a prime range of products and services that are thoughtfully crafted to deliver unparalleled convenience and value for an augmented digital banking experience.

Mashreq Neo is a digital banking service launched by Mashreq Bank in the UAE. The bank recently launched Neo NXT, a smart digital banking proposition for Gen Z clients. The bank account will offer the Gen Z clients independence over their spending, provide access to a debit card, and the ability to transact via the Mashreq Neo Mobile App. There will be an option of creating financial goals and saving towards it encouraging the next generation to be smart with their money.

YAP is a digital banking app focusing on improving the banking experience. The bank functions as an independent app with no physical branches. It helps tech-savvy individuals take control of their finances with spending analytics, virtual cards, money-management tools and the very own Mastercard debit card. Receive access to multi-currency, bill splitting, local & international transfers, QR and bill payments.

