35 Products If Saving Money Is The Name Of Your Game

Bambody has obtained the Oeko Tex Standard 100, Class 1 Certification, which means their garments do not contain any harmful chemicals, including PFAS.

Unlike your regular undies, you don’t have to scrub the blood out of these. They’re designed so it rinses right out in the sink with soap and warm water, and can get tossed in the washer and dryer from there. Be sure to check out our full Bambody period underwear review for more deets!

Psst — reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up!

Promising review: “Perfect in every way. No pad needed. Absorbs heavy flow. 14-18 hours between showers to change them. Supreme overnight protection. No leaks! I just put them in a separate wash load at end of my period and they are ready for the next month. Time saving. Money saving. Environmentally friendly.” —LJ Shan

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes XXS–6XL, four colors, and in packs of three or six).